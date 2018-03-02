‘Infinity War’s Russo Brothers Producing New Superhero Film for Netflix, Keanu Reeves in Talks to Star

Netflix has a brand new superhero on the way, with an all-star creative team bringing the project to life.

According to Deadline, Netflix has officially ordered the feature film Past Midnight to production. While many plot details are being kept quiet, Past Midnight is being described as a new type of vigilante superhero story.

Dope director Rick Famuyiwa, who was once attached to direct The Flash movie for Warner Bros., will helm the new film with a script written by TJ Fixman. Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, are set to produce. John Wick and Matrix star Keanu Reeves is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in the film, though no other casting decisions have been revealed at this time.

Netflix won the rights to Fixman’s script in a hot contest against various other studios. The writer has been a rising star of sorts in Hollywood lately, having sold projects to Universal and Disney. Fixman also involved in Sony Animation’s Popeye and consulted for Hasbro on several film, TV, and digital projects.

Famuyiwa has made his stamp on Hollywood in recent years, having directed the 2015 breakout hit, Dope. Earlier this week, the filmmaker signed on to write and direct Black Hole for New Regency and Plan B, based on the graphic novel by Charles Burn.

The Russo Brothers have taken over the superhero industry in recent years with their celebrated work at Marvel. Once 2019 comes around, the duo will have directed four films for the studio: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the currently untitled Avengers 4.