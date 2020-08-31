Jeff Goldblum Hints at Secret Project With Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi

✖

Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum and director Taika Waititi have "talked about doing something else" together, according to the actor, who says the potential project "has to be secret right now." After teaming for the mostly space-set Ragnarok, where Goldblum plays an eccentric cosmic entity known as the Grandmaster in opposition to Chris Hemsworth's mighty Avenger, Goldblum says he's open to reuniting with Waititi on Star Wars. Waititi directed the first season finale of live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and will return to that galaxy — this time on the big screen — with an untitled Star Wars feature film to follow Marvel Studios sequel Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022.

"I'm a fan of it! I'm a fan, of course, of Taika Waititi. I adore him, always did before I even worked with him, and maybe we'll do something again together," Goldblum told Insider when floated the idea of appearing in The Mandalorian. "We've talked about doing something else that has to be secret right now but I would do anything with him, sure."

The host of his own Disney+ series, the Emmy-nominated documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the actor says Disney's streaming service is a "great bunch of people to be associated with. They are a wonderful family, how smart and sweet and kind they are."

Asked about joining the Star Wars universe — Insider suggested the role of a "quirky alien bounty hunter" — Goldblum said, "Oh, that's fun! Well, I did that thing with Taika for Marvel [Ragnarok], and I was a little bit of a mixed kind of character, a little bad in that, so I can imagine what you're talking about."

Disney-owned Lucasfilm currently has three untitled Star Wars films scheduled for December releases in 2023, 2025, and 2027. The 2025 slot is believed to belong to Waititi, who is keeping details behind that project very much under wraps.

Waititi, fresh off an Academy Award win for scripting Jojo Rabbit, will first return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love and Thunder. That project reunites Hemsworth with his Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame co-star Tessa Thompson as well as Natalie Portman, who stepped away from the franchise after starring in 2011's Thor and 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World.

