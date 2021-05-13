Marvel Star Kat Dennings Just Got Engaged To Andrew W.K.

Marvel fans were delighted to have Kat Dennings return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of their Disney+ series WandaVision, and now fans have a whole new reason to celebrate. That’s because Dennings took to Twitter to share the wonderful news that she is now engaged to singer Andrew W.K., posting a photo of Dennings putting her hand over Andrew’s so that you can clearly see the dazzling ring. She posted it with the caption “Don’t mind if I do @AndrewWK”, and we couldn’t be happier for the couple. You can check out the photo and the full post below.

Dennings made her grand return to the MCU in WandaVision, and fans are hopeful she will return in Thor: Love and Thunder as well. We aren’t sure if that’s happening yet, but we do know what it was like working on the original Thor film where she made her Marvel debut thanks to a story she told on Crooked’s Keep It podcast.

“It was as intense, but it had shifted in the way that- When I did Thor, I didn’t really- It was so secret that I didn’t know what I was auditioning for,” Dennings said. “I have no idea what’s going on. I don’t know what the movie is, all I know is that it’s a superhero movie and I’m like ‘Am I a superhero?’ What do I wear, like, leggings? What do I do? So, I was like, I’ll toe the line. I’ll try and look a little cute, but I don’t know who I’m playing cause you get fake sides.”

Marvel went as far as to have her go to a fake address, which was not at all what she was expecting.

“Fake sides, character didn’t exist, signed a thing at this address, I looked around, and I was like ‘There’s no one at this address’ and then someone came over in a golf cart, and he was like ‘I’m here to take you to the real place’ and I was like ‘What?’” Dennings joked that this turned out almost like being kidnapped.

Things were a bit different in the lead-up to WandaVision, but as fans know, no less secretive in regards to the story and cameos, and odds are Thor: Love and Thunder will be the same. We’ll have to wait and see if she appears in the film, but fingers crossed Marvel makes it happen.