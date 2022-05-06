Marvel Star Tessa Thompson Reveals Car Accident, Hit By A Big Monster Truck

✖

Marvel star Tessa Thompson rang in the new year by colliding with a Monster Truck. The Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love & Thunder star was doing a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, in which she revealed that she had attempted to go celebrate New Year's Eve by going to a remote cabin on a mountain - but instead ended up in a car crash with what she describes a "Monster Truck." Thompson is (obviously) okay, but the irony wasn't lost on her that her attempts to have a socially distant holiday ended with some hard, close contact. But then, how else could 2020 end?

During her (video) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked Tessa Thompson if she's been keeping to quarantine protocols, or venturing out. That prompted Thompsons' account of what went down in New Year's Eve:

"I have been staying in, although for New Year's Eve I thought 'What could be safe? I could drive from my house to one other house.' So I drove up a mountain to go to a cabin, and I thought 'This will be totally safe because I won't see anybody.' But I got into a car accident. So I did have a socially distanced interaction. Yeah, I got hit by a big Monster Truck on the highway."

Kimmel was skeptical that it was an actual Monster Truck that Thompson collided with. But according to the actress:

"Let's put it this way: it is as 'Monster' as a truck could be, driving with a commercial license. But yeah, I got hit. But I'm safe (obviously), and actually the driver was very lovely in the end. I feel like I'm so used to car accidents because I was born and raised in Los Angeles, so it feels like accidents are my birthright, I've had many of them. After this year I have so much gratitude for just being alive, I was sort of the sweetest, loveliest accident of all the ones I've had, in a way. It also made total sense: the only way to end this year would be to get in a car accident."

According to Kimmel, Tessa Thompson's misfortune has the makings of a great romantic comedy idea - and he's not wrong. Famous Hollywood actress meets Monster Trucker boy during NYE collision - but they don't really meet because they're wearing masks. But after an info exchange, their paths (and hearts) collide again! Thompson needs to snag the rights to that story!

In the meantime, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie may have her own romantic entanglements in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth's Thor will have Valkyrie, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, and Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif all colliding. Should be fun.

Thor: Love and Thunder will blast into theaters on May 6, 2022. It is currently shooting in Sydney, Australia, with Thompson on deck for filming.