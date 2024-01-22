Marvel Studios Gets First Razzie Nomination Amid Franchise Woes

Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania got four nominations at this year's Golden Raspberry Awards.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was one of the worst movies of 2023; that much is according to this year's Golden Raspberry Awards nominating committee, who's nominated the picture for an MCU-first. The Razzies nominations were revealed Monday, and Quantumania came away with four nods—Worst Director, Worst Supporting Actor for both Michael Douglas and Bill Murray, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel. This marks the first time Marvel Studios has been nominated for such an award.

Other projects adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Sony's Morbius, have gotten nominated for the Razzies before but no entry from Marvel Studios itself has gotten nominated for the controversial awards ceremony. The Peyton Reed feature is one of the MCU's worst-rated film releases, earning a 46-percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Joanna Robinson, the writer of MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, executives with the Burbank-based outfit were shocked when the poor reviews for the film came out.

"[Marvel Studios] is aware of what's happening to their brand. My understanding, having talked to some people, is that Quantumania really shook them, and I'm sure Secret Invasion shook them further, but Quantumania really shook them because they felt like they had something good," Robinson said on an episode of The Watch last October. "Because they all internally thought, 'Everyone's gonna love this.' And then they put it out and people didn't. And then they were like, 'Oh no, our internal barometer is not attuned to what people want anymore.' With Quantumania, they were like, 'We put out a banger.' And then that's not how a lot of people felt."

The full list of Razzies nominations can be found below:

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn't that be spelled "Hunny"?)

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of ... Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of ... Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+, or available for purchase wherever movies are sold.