Marvel Studios Gets First Razzie Nomination Amid Franchise Woes
Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania got four nominations at this year's Golden Raspberry Awards.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was one of the worst movies of 2023; that much is according to this year's Golden Raspberry Awards nominating committee, who's nominated the picture for an MCU-first. The Razzies nominations were revealed Monday, and Quantumania came away with four nods—Worst Director, Worst Supporting Actor for both Michael Douglas and Bill Murray, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel. This marks the first time Marvel Studios has been nominated for such an award.
Other projects adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Sony's Morbius, have gotten nominated for the Razzies before but no entry from Marvel Studios itself has gotten nominated for the controversial awards ceremony. The Peyton Reed feature is one of the MCU's worst-rated film releases, earning a 46-percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
According to Joanna Robinson, the writer of MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, executives with the Burbank-based outfit were shocked when the poor reviews for the film came out.
"[Marvel Studios] is aware of what's happening to their brand. My understanding, having talked to some people, is that Quantumania really shook them, and I'm sure Secret Invasion shook them further, but Quantumania really shook them because they felt like they had something good," Robinson said on an episode of The Watch last October. "Because they all internally thought, 'Everyone's gonna love this.' And then they put it out and people didn't. And then they were like, 'Oh no, our internal barometer is not attuned to what people want anymore.' With Quantumania, they were like, 'We put out a banger.' And then that's not how a lot of people felt."
The full list of Razzies nominations can be found below:
WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn't that be spelled "Hunny"?)
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of ... Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of ... Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+, or available for purchase wherever movies are sold.