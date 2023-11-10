Loki Season 2 Drops Big Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reference

Loki Season 2 dropped one big Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reference before bowing out. Near the end of this week's Loki, Mobius addressed the variant of Kang the Conqueror we met in Ant-Man's last movie. As the TVA shifts towards a new future of monitoring variants of He Who Remains, Mobius checks out the file of a Kang that was in a realm adjacent to Earth-616 that's totally supposed to be villain from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Interestingly, there's also a picture of his Multiversal Engine from that movie as well.

Now that Loki has given the heroes some time before the inevitable mutliveral war, the TVA is doing their best to fight back. It seems like they're not pruning timelines anymore and taking a gardening approach to the verdant multiverse. The time loom at the center of the TVA no longer cuts the branches and has been replaced by Loki helping hold as much of the multiverse together as he can. However, because of He Who Remains's warning, there's still going to be a mutiversal war. Due to Loki's sacrifice there is time to prepare to escape annihilation.

The small glimpse of Kang we get in the entirety of this show is an image from Quantumania as seen in the file Mobius hands to Hunter B-15 pic.twitter.com/uyFxKgxPQG — Block A ⚡️ (@VillainousComix) November 10, 2023

Loki Develops More Kang Variants

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Fans of the MCU seem very thankful for all Loki's done to establish Kang and He Who Remains as a true threat. Loki head writer Eric Martin talked to ComicBook.com about how Kang will figure into the Multiverse Saga further. Phase Five has had the villain pop-up more and more as we go along. While the Loki team isn't privy to all the future plans. They did think about how different variants of the villain would manifest.

"Well I'm not sure plans going forward, that's a greater Marvel decision for me," Martin told us. "it was like, 'Okay, let's see a different version of this. What is the surprising thing with Victor Timely?' And I think you go there expecting this powerful villainous person, and instead you find somebody that's a bit of a huckster, but you know what? He knows what he's doing. He's just born in the wrong time. And I think there's just a lot of interesting character stuff in there. So it felt like rich and meaty territory. So it's like, let's run in that direction. And it just all felt good."

Looking To Catch-Up On Loki Season 2?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Did you love the Kang shout-outs and development? Let us know down in the comments!