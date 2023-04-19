Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Air on TV

Shang-Chi is going from Ta Lo to TV. Disney and ABC announced Wednesday that Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make its broadcast television debut on the ABC channel before more airings hit Disney networks FX and Freeform throughout May and June. The Wonderful World of Disney airing of Shang-Chi on ABC makes the movie the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment to be broadcast on linear TV following the network television premieres of Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Iron Man, and The Avengers.



Where to Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on TV: Schedule

ABC

Thursday, May 25, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

FX

Sunday, May 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Saturday, June 17, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 21, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 22, at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Freeform

Saturday, June 10, at 8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 11, at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

The groundbreaking movie, which was Marvel's first with a predominantly Asian cast, stars Simu Liu (Kim's Convenience) as Shang-Chi/Shaun, Awkwafina (The Little Mermaid) as Katy, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Jiang Nan, and Fala Chen (The Undoing), Meng'er Zhang (The Witcher), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), Ronny Chieng (M3GAN), Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3), and Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love).

Originally released in theaters at the height of the pandemic in September 2021, Shang-Chi broke Labor Day weekend box office records with a best-ever opening of $94.6 million. The MCU Phase 4 movie went on to gross more than $432 million worldwide.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton made (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy) made his Marvel debut and will next helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth film in the Avengers saga that will culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026. Also in development is Shang-Chi 2.

"Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed," Liu said in a recent interview. "It feels like we've established a world and there's just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we've spent so much time ideating on and thinking about. And then, we're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things."

Liu continued: "We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him. That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything."

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings remains available to stream anytime on Disney+.