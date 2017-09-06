Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. To Premiere At Discovery Times Square In May

Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) Will open at Discovery Times Square on May 23. Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. an immersive and interactive exhibit experience that allows visitors to enter the world of The Avengers. Gamedesk, a leading EdTech innovator, created S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) based educational pathways for the exhibition, bringing to life to the science behind Marvel Super Heroes and allowing fans to participate in a simulated recruitment, as if they were being trained as agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Visitors will be recruited to join S.H.I.E.L.D. and enter the official S.T.A.T.I.O.N. headquarters. Visitors then dive deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe where they experience the vast array of intelligence files, classified studies, and experiments that explores the history and scientific origins of Marvel's The Avengers including Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, Thor, and others. Visitors will also be given access to some of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s most highly guarded artifacts recovered after the Battle of New York such as Captain America's Birth Pod, the Tesseract Portal Device, Loki's Scepter, a hermetically sealed Chitauri and more. NASA, the Science & Entertainment Exchange program of the National Academy of Sciences, Neuroverse, and Thwacke are all collaborating on Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Visitors will map out the stars to find Asgard, learn to operate Iron Man's suit, witness the neurological effects of Bruce Banner's transformation into the Hulk, and physically test themselves against Captain America.