Live-Action Masters of the Universe Adds Riverdale’s Camila Mendes

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is suiting up as Teela in a live-action version of Masters of the Universe. The upcoming film from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films adapts the popular toy brand that has spawned numerous spinoffs, toys, and animated series. Earlier this year, The Idea of You alum Nicholas Galitzine was tapped in the leading role of He-Man, with director Travis Knight helming the project. But with He-Man in tow, it’s time for Masters of the Universe to start recruiting its supporting actors, which is where Camila Mendes comes in as the fierce warrior Teela.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Camila Mendes will portray Teela in the live-action Masters of the Universe. Mendes famously played the Archie character Veronica in The CW’s Riverdale, which ran for seven seasons between 2017 and 2013. As for Teela, she is the captain of the Royal Guard on Eternia and the adopted daughter of Man-at-Arms. She was recently voiced by Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist on Netflix’s animated Masters of the Universe trilogy. THR also reports that Mendes tested for the Teela role two weeks ago, with fellow actresses Clara Rugaard, Alexandra Shipp, and Quintessa Swindell also in the running.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man,” said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, when Galitzine was officially announced as He-Man. “This reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

What is Amazon’s Masters of the Universe about?

Masters of the Universe features a 10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.