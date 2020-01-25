Masters of the Universe Movie Removed From Sony’s Release Calendar

Those hoping to travel back to a live-action Eternia are going to have to wait a bit longer. New reports have popped up online suggesting the scheduling team at Sony Pictures has removed the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot from the schedule entirely. It was originally set to hit theaters March 5, 2021, a date that has since been filled by the Tom Holland-led Uncharted adaptation. According to THR’s Aaron Couch, Masters of the Universe is now off the calendar completely.

There has been growing speculation Sony is looking to ditch the film completely, with some suggesting the Culver City lot could end up dumping the movie off with Netflix. The streaming giant has become a major player in the Masters of the Universe property of late with multiple seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power in addition to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a direct continuation of the original cartoon. Revelation is being helmed by Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin.

In an appearance at the MTV Movie Awards last summer, Masters of the Universe star Noah Centineo praised the work done on the script and development of the movie to date.

“It’s a really big responsibility,” the actor said. “This is like first one in, last one out every single day, which I’ve done before, but I’ve never done it on a studio level. Which, studio level is the same as indie, but like, they got playback… It’s a big opportunity and I feel more than ready to tackle it.”

As for the film itself, Centino said, “It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe. The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they’re directing it, and they’re the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can’t tell you what tone they’re going for, but they’re genius, so.”