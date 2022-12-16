Netflix Releases New Trailer for Matilda the Musical

Matilda, the beloved character from Roald Dahl, is returning to the screen this holiday season. Netflix is exclusively releasing a brand new Matilda movie this Christmas, aptly titled Matilda the Musical. Alisha Weir steps into the titular role of Matilda for Netflix's new adventure, with Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson taking on the role of Miss Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch playing Miss Honey. Following Matilda the Musical's debut at the BFI London Film Festival this week, Netflix decided to give fans everywhere a new glimpse at what the movie has in store.

Thursday morning saw the release of a brand new trailer for Matilda the Musical, as Netflix shared the footage online for everyone to enjoy. You can check out the trailer in the video below!

When Is Matilda the Musical Coming Out?

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is one of the Netflix films that is getting a limited theatrical release ahead of its global streaming debut. The film is hitting select theaters in the United States on December 9th.

The streaming rollout for Matilda the Musical will take place a couple of weeks after its theatrical debut. The movie is being released on Netflix on Christmas Day, December 25th (except in the U.K. and Ireland).

What Is Matilda the Musical About?

Matilda the Musical is based on Roald Dahl's novel Matilda, so it will have a similar story to the 1996 film adaptation. Here's the official synopsis from Netflix:

"Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story – with Alisha Weir as Matilda. An inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results."

Matthew Warchus directs Matilda the Musical. with a script from Dennis Kelly. The film's screenplay is adapted from the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Matilda the Musical.