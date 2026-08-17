Matthew McConaughey Says The Rivals of Amziah King Made It Easy Go Home (Unlike True Detective)

At one time in his career, Matthew McConaughey was best known for one kind of movie, schmaltzy rom-coms where he played the guy who got the girl and was a little charming and a little smarmy along the way. It defined him so well that it’s what made the “McConaissance” such a pop culture fixture in the 2010s. Gone were the days of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days; instead, McConaughey won an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club and was nominated for an Emmy for True Detective. Dark, introspective character work became his calling card as he impressed audiences. To that end, True Detective‘s Rustin Cohle was a shadowy presence, and one that apparently wasn’t easy to shake. In a previous interview, his co-star Woody Harrelson said there were “so many times I wanted to punch this motherf–ker in the face.”

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With his new movie, the bluegrass-centric thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, McConaughey’s titular character goes another way. Speaking with ComicBook about his work on the film, the actor said that going home while playing the character was much easier than some of his darker roles, telling us:

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“You could ask my family; I was a pretty nice guy to come home to. I was a lot of fun. I was very engaging, bringing them all in. There was always a good time to dance, to tell a story, to have dinner together, and the stories were good. So they enjoyed their time with their dad, who was inhabiting Amziah at this time. Amziah is a bringer of belonging, you know, a bringer of the light, and shines the light on people and brings them to the center of the circle and shows them exactly how they are a living legend, whether they knew it or not.”

Starring opposite McConaughey in the film is newcomer Angelina LookingGlass, whose character sees Amziah as a mentor, but another major star is in the film as well, with Kurt Russell playing the sinister antagonist of the movie. For LookingGlass, appearing opposite two Hollywood legends served as a great example.

“Both of them are so effortless at what they do,” the actress said. “And I think just observing them and watching how they work and how they kind of command their space and everything… I learned so much from (McConaughey) just by doing scenes with him and seeing how he ran the set sometimes. I’m super proud of what he does in this film and also just the work everyone else has done.”

The Rivals of Amziah King is now playing in limited release, and opens nationwide August 21.