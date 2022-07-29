Matthew McConaughey To Star in New Film From Falcon and Winter Soldier Director

Matthew McConaughey has officially found his next big role and it's being helmed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland. According to Deadline, McConaughey will star in Dallas Sting, which follows the story of a group of Dallas-based High School girls that go to China and beat some of the best women's teams from around the world. The film is being developed by Skydance and Berlanti Schetechter Productions and is expected to be distributed by Apple. Dallas Sting is being written by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, with McConaughey playing the lead role of Bill Kinder, the head coach that leads the Dallas team to victory.

Skogland's most recent project was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon become the new Captain America. Mackie is set to star in his own Captain America movie titled Captain America: New World Order. Even though Chris Evans has moved on from the role, people have been wondering if he could ever return to the character. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore," Evans told the podcast. "The role is Anthony Mackie's So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

Previously, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore revealed that he thinks that Sam Wilson's version of Captain America will be a little bit more like the Rocky films, with his comparing the character to an underdog due to the fact that he doesn't have the Super Soldier serum.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore said on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Captain America: New World Order will hit theaters on May 3, 2024!

