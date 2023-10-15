Matthew Vaughn Confirms He's Making a Musical Movie Next Year

New York Comic Con kicked off on Thursday, and a lot of big names have been in attendance. Matthew Vaughn, the director best known for helming X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman: Secret Service, had his own spotlight panel and talked about his upcoming projects and shared stories from his time working in Hollywood. In addition to confirming a Kick-Ass reboot and Kingsman 3, the director also revealed he will be making a musical next year. In 2019, Vaughn produced the Elton John biopic Rocketman, so he's no stranger to the genre.

"I'm actually going to be doing a musical next year, can't talk about it," Vaughn teased. "And it's taking me so long to find a musical to do because the musical -like an action movie is only as good as the action or a comedy is only as good as the humor – a musical is only as good as the music, and Elton John's catalog is pretty hard to beat, so I'm trying to match it, at least, and I think we've nearly got there… it's batsh*t crazy but it's fun."

What Movie Musicals Are Coming Soon?

While fans wait to learn more about Vaughn's musical, there are a lot of exciting musical projects to look forward to this year and next. Dicks: The Musical is hitting theaters on October 20th, Disney's animated feature Wish is being released this Thanksgiving, and The Color Purple is coming to the big screen on December 25th. On January 12th, 2024 the musical adaptation of Mean Girls is coming to theaters before it's released on Paramount+. Joker: Folie à Deux is rumored to be a musical, and it's headed to the big screen on October 4, 2024. Part One of the long-awaited Wicked movie is coming Thanksgiving 2024.

Matthew Vaughn Talks Kick-Ass Reboot:

"We will be doing a reboot of Kick-Ass next year, but it's a total… it's like… it's as brave as the first one but totally different and more reflective of the times we're in," Vaughn told ComicBook.com at NYCC.

"We are working on that at the moment," Vaughn said of Kingsman 3 during his NYCC panel. "It's a weird time to be in the movie business. We're not making movies, but that's another story. But it's a tough time and ... next year we're rebooting Kick-Ass and we will be making Kingsman 3."

He added, "Kick-Ass sort of changed people's perception of what a superhero film is at that time. So we're doing it again, so it's none of the characters from the other Kick-Ass. We'd like to bring them back after the reboot, but this reboot, it's just going off on a tangent that I can't I really can't talk about that."

Stay tuned for more updates from NYCC.