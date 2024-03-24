Everything Coming to Max in April 2024
All eight Harry Potter movies are returning to Max in April.
April is just around the corner, and Max (formerly HBO Max) is preparing subscribers for the month ahead. Over the weekend, Max unveiled the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to be added to the streamer's lineup over the course of April and there is quite a lot for folks to look forward to.
The first day of April is a big one for Max. That day will see a ton of films added to Max's streaming lineup. That wave of additions includes the return of all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise, which have recently been streaming exclusively on Peacock.
The Zone of Interest, one of the most acclaimed films released in 2023, will also be coming to Max in April, making its streaming service debut. Jonathan Glazer's latest arrives on Max on April 5th.
You can check out the full list of Max's April additions below!
April 1st
American Renegades
Basquiat
Black Swan
Body of Lies
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend
Cane Toads: The Conquest
Ceddo
Conviction
Deepwater Horizon
Demonlover
Don't Let Go
Elizabethtown
Emitaï
Eo
The Fluffy Movie
Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)
Gulliver's Travels
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The Heroic Trio
Hotel Artemis
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Inland Empire
Internal Affairs
Joy (2015)
Juliet, Naked
Kingpin
Leap of Faith
Lonesome Luke, Messenger
Lost In Translation
Love Affair
Lucky (2017)
McQueen
Miracles
National Security
The New World
Next Aisle Over
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China II
Once Upon a Time in China III
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Power of Film
Pride and Glory
Ronin
Safe Haven (2013)
A Sammy in Siberia
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
The Sea of Trees
A Serious Man
The Social Network
Source Code
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Spring Fever
The Square
The Strangers (2008)
The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)
A Tale of Springtime
A Tale of Winter
A Tale of Summer
A Tale of Autumn
Terminator Salvation
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Trial
The Unknown
Victor Frankenstein
The Watermelon Woman
Wes Craven Presents: They
Whiteout
Winter's Tale
Wipeout, Season 2A
Youth
Zero Days
Zola
April 4th
Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)
HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)
April 6th
Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)
Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)
April 9th
Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)
Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Cartoon Network)
April 13th
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)
April 16th
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)
April 21st
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)
The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)
April 22nd
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)
The Green Planet (BBC)
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)
Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)
April 23rd
Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Losers
Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)
April 26th
Caught! (Discovery Channel)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)
We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)
April 28th
Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)prev