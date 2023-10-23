Max: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2023

November is just around the corner and the Max streaming service is preparing for the new month with a horde of new movies and TV shows. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streamer unveiled the lineup of titles set to be added over the course of November and there’s quite a lot to look forward to.
The first day of the month is far and away the biggest for new additions on Max, with the service scheduled to add nearly 100 movies on November 1st. For those hoping to get into the Christmas spirit as soon as October is over, several of the movies coming to Max are holiday titles. Iconic Christmas movies like Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are all hitting the streaming service.
For those who aren’t ready to get jolly, Max will be adding all six Rocky movies on November 1st, along with other popular films like Now You See Me, Dune (1984), Aliens, Happy Feet, and a ton of others.
You can check out the full list of Max’s November additions below!
November 1st
Act of Valor
After the Thin Man
Aliens
The Ant Bully
Arthur Christmas
The Avengers
The Bachelor
The Bad and the Beautiful
Bells Are Ringing
Black Beauty
Boys’ Night Out
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Brigadoon
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
A Christmas Carol
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story
A Cinderella Story
A Christmas Story 2
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
The Devil Wears Prada
Diner
Down to Earth
Dune
Elf
The Fantastic Four
Fever Pitch
The Foot Fist Way
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Fire
Funny Farm
Get Carter
Get Smart
The Golden Compass
Gran Torino
Great Expectations
Hannah and Her Sisters
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Head of State
Hearts in Atlantis
High Life
Holiday Affair
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4
Inkheart
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jack Frost
John Dies at the End
Kart Racer
Killing Me Softly
Kin
The King’s Speech
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legally Blondes
The Lovely Bones
Major League
The Man Who Came to Dinner
The Manchurian Candidate
Mean Girls 2
Misery
Mistress America
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
New Year’s Eve
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Ordinary People
Paddington 2
Paycheck
The Pirate
Pitch Perfect 2
The Polar Express
Predators
The Prince and the Pauper
Road House
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Room for One More
Running on Empty
The Shop Around the Corner
Song of the Thin Man
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1
Traffik
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Unfinished Business
Uptown Girls
Walking Tall
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Welcome To Marwen
Where the Boys Are
Winter’s Bone
Winter’s Tale
November 2nd
Caught in the Net, Season 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4
November 3rd
Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3
Scent of Time (Max Original)
November 4th
Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1
November 5th
Holiday Wars, Season 5
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1
The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1
The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1
November 6th
Gumbo Coalition
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10
The Family Chantel, Season 5
November 7th
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2
Building Roots, Season 1B
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5
Operation Undercover
Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023)
November 8th
A Chestnut Family Christmas
A Christmas For Mary
A Christmas Fumble
A Christmas Open House
A Christmas Stray
A Gingerbread Christmas
The Great Holiday Bake War
A Sisterly Christmas
Artfully Designed, Season 2
Baking Christmas
Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials
Candy Coated Christmas
Carole’s Christmas
Cooking Up Christmas
Designing Christmas
Feds, Season 1
First Christmas
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Food Network: White House Thanksgiving
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1
Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1
Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1
House Hunters: Ho Ho Home
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1
My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1
One Fine Christmas
Our OWN Christmas
Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1
Surprising Santa Claus
The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1
Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2
You Were My First Boyfriend
November 9th
My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)
Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)
November 11th
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat
November 12th
American Monster, Season 9A
Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith
November 13th
Love Has Won
November 14th
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A
How We Get Free
Real Time Crime, Season 2
Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special
November 15th
Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1
Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1
Expedition Unknown, Season 8B
House Hunters International: Volume 8
White House Christmas, 1998-2021
White House Christmas Special, 2022
November 16
The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)
Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)
November 17th
Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1
Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land
November 19th
Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1
November 20th
Ice Age America, Season 1
November 21st
The Conjuring 2
Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1
Road Rage, Season 1
November 22nd
The Intern
November 23rd
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
November 24th
Let Us Prey, Season 1
The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)
November 27th
Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12
Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games
The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1
November 28th
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G
South to Black Power
November 29th
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B
Her
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1
November 30th
Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays