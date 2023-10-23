Max: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2023

November is just around the corner and the Max streaming service is preparing for the new month with a horde of new movies and TV shows. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streamer unveiled the lineup of titles set to be added over the course of November and there’s quite a lot to look forward to.

The first day of the month is far and away the biggest for new additions on Max, with the service scheduled to add nearly 100 movies on November 1st. For those hoping to get into the Christmas spirit as soon as October is over, several of the movies coming to Max are holiday titles. Iconic Christmas movies like Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are all hitting the streaming service.

For those who aren’t ready to get jolly, Max will be adding all six Rocky movies on November 1st, along with other popular films like Now You See Me, Dune (1984), Aliens, Happy Feet, and a ton of others.

You can check out the full list of Max’s November additions below!

November 1st

Act of Valor

After the Thin Man

Aliens

The Ant Bully

Arthur Christmas

The Avengers

The Bachelor

The Bad and the Beautiful

Bells Are Ringing

Black Beauty

Boys’ Night Out

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Brigadoon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A Christmas Carol

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5

Christmas in Connecticut

A Christmas Story

A Cinderella Story

A Christmas Story 2

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

A Dennis the Menace Christmas

The Devil Wears Prada

Diner

Down to Earth

Dune

Elf

The Fantastic Four

Fever Pitch

The Foot Fist Way

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Fire

Funny Farm

Get Carter

Get Smart

The Golden Compass

Gran Torino

Great Expectations

Hannah and Her Sisters

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Head of State

Hearts in Atlantis

High Life

Holiday Affair

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4

Inkheart

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jack Frost

John Dies at the End

Kart Racer

Killing Me Softly

Kin

The King’s Speech

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legally Blondes

The Lovely Bones

Major League

The Man Who Came to Dinner

The Manchurian Candidate

Mean Girls 2

Misery

Mistress America

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

New Year’s Eve

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Ordinary People

Paddington 2

Paycheck

The Pirate

Pitch Perfect 2

The Polar Express

Predators

The Prince and the Pauper

Road House

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Room for One More

Running on Empty

The Shop Around the Corner

Song of the Thin Man

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1

Traffik

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

Unfinished Business

Uptown Girls

Walking Tall

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Welcome To Marwen

Where the Boys Are

Winter’s Bone

Winter’s Tale

November 2nd

Caught in the Net, Season 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4

November 3rd

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)

November 4th

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1

November 5th

Holiday Wars, Season 5

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1

November 6th

Gumbo Coalition

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10

The Family Chantel, Season 5

November 7th

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2

Building Roots, Season 1B

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5

Operation Undercover

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023)

November 8th

A Chestnut Family Christmas

A Christmas For Mary

A Christmas Fumble

A Christmas Open House

A Christmas Stray

A Gingerbread Christmas

The Great Holiday Bake War

A Sisterly Christmas

Artfully Designed, Season 2

Baking Christmas

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials

Candy Coated Christmas

Carole’s Christmas

Cooking Up Christmas

Designing Christmas

Feds, Season 1

First Christmas

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1

One Fine Christmas

Our OWN Christmas

Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1

Surprising Santa Claus

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2

You Were My First Boyfriend

November 9th

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)

November 11th

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat

November 12th

American Monster, Season 9A

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith

November 13th

Love Has Won

November 14th

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A

How We Get Free

Real Time Crime, Season 2

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special

November 15th

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B

House Hunters International: Volume 8

White House Christmas, 1998-2021

White House Christmas Special, 2022

November 16

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)

November 17th

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1

Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land

November 19th

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1

November 20th

Ice Age America, Season 1

November 21st

The Conjuring 2

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1

Road Rage, Season 1

November 22nd

The Intern

November 23rd

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

November 24th

Let Us Prey, Season 1

The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)

November 27th

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games

The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1

November 28th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G

South to Black Power

November 29th

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B

Her

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1

November 30th

Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays