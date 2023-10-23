Movies

Max: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in November 2023

Elf, A Christmas Story, Rocky, and Dune are all headed to Max in November.

November is just around the corner and the Max streaming service is preparing for the new month with a horde of new movies and TV shows. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streamer unveiled the lineup of titles set to be added over the course of November and there’s quite a lot to look forward to.

The first day of the month is far and away the biggest for new additions on Max, with the service scheduled to add nearly 100 movies on November 1st. For those hoping to get into the Christmas spirit as soon as October is over, several of the movies coming to Max are holiday titles. Iconic Christmas movies like Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are all hitting the streaming service.

For those who aren’t ready to get jolly, Max will be adding all six Rocky movies on November 1st, along with other popular films like Now You See Me, Dune (1984), Aliens, Happy Feet, and a ton of others.

You can check out the full list of Max’s November additions below!

November 1st

Act of Valor 
After the Thin Man 
Aliens 
The Ant Bully 
Arthur Christmas 
The Avengers
The Bachelor
The Bad and the Beautiful
Bells Are Ringing
Black Beauty 
Boys’ Night Out 
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Brigadoon 
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 
A Christmas Carol 
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story 
A Cinderella Story 
A Christmas Story 2
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace 
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
The Devil Wears Prada 
Diner
Down to Earth
Dune
Elf
The Fantastic Four 
Fever Pitch 
The Foot Fist Way
Four Christmases 
Fred Claus
Free Fire
Funny Farm
Get Carter
Get Smart 
The Golden Compass
Gran Torino
Great Expectations 
Hannah and Her Sisters 
Happy Feet 
Happy Feet Two 
Head of State
Hearts in Atlantis 
High Life
Holiday Affair 
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 
Inkheart 
Insidious: Chapter 3 
Jack Frost 
John Dies at the End
Kart Racer 
Killing Me Softly 
Kin 
The King’s Speech 
Legally Blonde 
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde 
Legally Blondes 
The Lovely Bones
Major League
The Man Who Came to Dinner 
The Manchurian Candidate
Mean Girls 2
Misery
Mistress America
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase 
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 
New Year’s Eve
Now You See Me 
Now You See Me 2
Ordinary People
Paddington 2 
Paycheck 
The Pirate 
Pitch Perfect 2 
The Polar Express
Predators 
The Prince and the Pauper 
Road House 
Rocky
Rocky Balboa 
Rocky II 
Rocky III 
Rocky IV 
Rocky V 
Room for One More
Running on Empty
The Shop Around the Corner
Song of the Thin Man
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 
Traffik
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Unfinished Business
Uptown Girls 
Walking Tall 
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Welcome To Marwen 
Where the Boys Are 
Winter’s Bone
Winter’s Tale

November 2nd

Caught in the Net, Season 2 
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 

November 3rd

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3
Scent of Time (Max Original)

November 4th

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 

November 5th

Holiday Wars, Season 5 
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1
The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1
The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1

November 6th

Gumbo Coalition 
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 
The Family Chantel, Season 5

November 7th

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2
Building Roots, Season 1B
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 
Operation Undercover
Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) 

November 8th

A Chestnut Family Christmas 
A Christmas For Mary 
A Christmas Fumble
A Christmas Open House 
A Christmas Stray 
A Gingerbread Christmas
The Great Holiday Bake War 
A Sisterly Christmas 
Artfully Designed, Season 2 
Baking Christmas
Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials
Candy Coated Christmas 
Carole’s Christmas 
Cooking Up Christmas 
Designing Christmas
Feds, Season 1
First Christmas 
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 
Fixer Upper: The Hotel 
Food Network: White House Thanksgiving 
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1
Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1 
Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 
House Hunters: Ho Ho Home 
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 
My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1
One Fine Christmas 
Our OWN Christmas
Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1 
Surprising Santa Claus
The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 
Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1 
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2
You Were My First Boyfriend 

November 9th

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)
Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)

November 11th

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life 
The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat

November 12th

American Monster, Season 9A 
Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving 
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith

November 13th

Love Has Won 

November 14th

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A
How We Get Free
Real Time Crime, Season 2 
Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special

November 15th

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 
Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 
Expedition Unknown, Season 8B
House Hunters International: Volume 8 
White House Christmas, 1998-2021
White House Christmas Special, 2022 

November 16

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)
Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)

November 17th

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1
Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land

November 19th

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 

November 20th

Ice Age America, Season 1 

November 21st

The Conjuring 2 
Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1
Road Rage, Season 1

November 22nd

The Intern

November 23rd

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Little Richard: I Am Everything 
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

November 24th

Let Us Prey, Season 1
The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)

November 27th

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 
Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games
The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1

November 28th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G
South to Black Power

November 29th

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B
Her
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 

November 30th

Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays 

