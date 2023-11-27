Everything Coming to Max in December 2023
Jurassic World, Mad Max, and Paranormal Activity are among the biggest titles hitting Max next month.
December arrives this week and, in addition to getting closer to the end of 2023, the new month means more new movies and TV shows on streaming services like Max. On Monday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service unveiled the full list of titles set to be added to its lineup over the course of December and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.
Several days throughout December will see Max adding brand new holiday films from OWN. A Christmas of Yes, The Christmas Detective, and Christmas Revisited are among the new additions this year.
The biggest day for new additions, however, is on the first of the month. Dozens of movies are hitting Max on December 1st, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Semi-Pro, Elektra, four Paranormal Activity films, and numerous titles from the James Bond franchise.
You can check out the full rundown of Max's December additions below!
December 1st
9
Anna and the King
Behind Enemy Lines
The Biggest Little Farm
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
The Box
Clear and Present Danger
The Color Purple
Curse of the Pink Panther
Cut Bank
Denial
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Die Another Day
Doomsday
Elektra
Eye in the Sky
Flipped
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Goldfinger
Hereafter
Hitman: Agent 47
How To Eat Fried Worms
The Hunt For Red October
I Am
The Informant!
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jurassic World
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
The Longest Ride
Love in the Time of Cholera
The Lovers
Low Tide
Mad Max: Fury Road
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D
Naked Lunch
Necessary Roughness
Notes on a Scandal
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Over Her Dead Body
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Patriot Games
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Pink Panther
Prancer: A Christmas Tale
Ramona and Beezus
Red Dawn
Return of the Pink Panther
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Semi-Pro
Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America
A Shot In The Dark
Skyfall
Son of the Pink Panther
The Souvenir
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Strangers: Prey at Night
The Sum of All Fears
Timeline
Trail of the Pink Panther
Trainwreck
A View To Kill
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy
The Women
The World is Not Enough
December 3rd
Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe
Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade
Pets and Pickers, Season 2
Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic
December 18th
Good Cop Bad Cop
Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial
World's First Battlefield
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3
December 19th
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5
Border Control: Sweden
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (
December 20th
American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note
Daniel (HBO Original)
December 26th
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2
Building Outside the Lines
Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2
December 29th
In With the Old, Seasons 5
Restoring Galveston: The Inn
The Established Home, Season 3
December 30th
Amina's Way
Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original)