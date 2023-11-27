Everything Coming to Max in December 2023

December arrives this week and, in addition to getting closer to the end of 2023, the new month means more new movies and TV shows on streaming services like Max. On Monday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service unveiled the full list of titles set to be added to its lineup over the course of December and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.

Several days throughout December will see Max adding brand new holiday films from OWN. A Christmas of Yes, The Christmas Detective, and Christmas Revisited are among the new additions this year.

The biggest day for new additions, however, is on the first of the month. Dozens of movies are hitting Max on December 1st, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Semi-Pro, Elektra, four Paranormal Activity films, and numerous titles from the James Bond franchise.

You can check out the full rundown of Max's December additions below!