Harley Quinn Renewed for Season 5 on Max

Harley Quinn is coming back for Season 5. Warner Bros. Animation confirmed the news on Twitter today and a host of grateful fans are already celebrating the news. Series creators Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern have crafted one of Max's biggest animated hits and will get to keep creating more stories around Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy for the foreseeable future. While the era of Warner Bros. Discovery under new CEO David Zaslav has seen some shows pushed to the side, there has also been a clear embrace of franchises and proven commodities. Of which, Harley Quinn is one. Fans will remember that this show started life all the way back on DC Universe, made the migration to HBO Max, and has found even more success on Max since the rebrand. It only makes sense to keep the Eat, Bang, Kill Tour going with more episodes.

"The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive," Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim said. "They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn't be more excited for the fans to see what they've accomplished in season 5."

Guess who’s back for more chaos? 💥 Season 5 of #HarleyQuinn is coming soon to @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/k7F8g56AbX — Warner Bros. Animation (@WB_Animation) November 16, 2023

Excited For The Future Of Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn supervising producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton also spoke to Inverse about the future of the show. The producer hinted that Harley Quinn has yet to be greenlit for a fifth season. But, the show is a favorite of DC Studios head James Gunn, so maybe that would curry some favor? It turns out the show is doing plenty to prove its case on its own.

"Well, we don't really know at this point," Cecilia told the outlay. "Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, he likes the show. You know, he was in it. [laughs] So we assume he's a fan of the show. We don't know exactly where we're going to go from here... We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there's a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in their relationship."

Harley Quinn's Spinoff Show

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

For a couple of years now, there have been whispers about a Harley Quinn spinoff series surrounding Kite Man. Well, not too long ago, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! was unveiled and fans were happy to see the fan-favorite side character get his big moment. The project was previously titled Noonan's after the bar. But, it made a little bit more sense to put the character's name up front. Matt Oberg is lending his voice to the oddball DC character once again.

"It's run by Dean Lorey, who we did the first three seasons with, and he partners with Katie Rich, an amazing comedy writer," Halpern said in a previous interview. "The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Glider lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched Harley as 'It's Mary Tyler Moore with a psycho killer at the front.' But we've always talked about the Kite Man show as Cheers. Cheers, but for B-list supervillains."

Are you excited for Harley Quinn Season 5? Let us know down in the comments!