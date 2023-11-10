Blue Beetle Streaming Date Revealed by Max

Max has announced when Blue Beetle will make its way to the streaming service. Blue Beetle is one of the final movies of the DC Extended Universe/DCEU era, sandwiched between The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have been brought in by Warner Bros. Discovery to reboot the DC Universe, with several familiar faces like Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot being replaced. That's brought into question which films and TV shows will continue in the new DC Universe, with Gunn confirming Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle will be a part of it.

After DC movies complete their theatrical run, they get moved to Max, the formerly named HBO Max, where they can find a new audience at home. Recent DC movies to debut on Max include Black Adam, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Blue Beetle will soon join its cohorts next week, when the Angel Manuel Soto-directed movie lands on Max a week from today on Friday, November 17th.

What is Blue Beetle about?

The official description of Blue Beetle reads: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

James Gunn confirms Blue Beetle for new DC Universe

Gunn shared on the Threads social media platform to reveal which characters could be sticking around for his DCU: "Yes. Blue Beetle (played by the wonderful @xolo_mariduena) & a handful of other characters will continue on in the DCU, even though the first DC Studios movie is Superman: Legacy (the first DC Studios project is the animated TV show Creature Commandos)."

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto even went so far as to discuss plans for a trilogy of films starring Jaime Reyes.

"We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future installments of the DCU," Soto revealed. "But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn't mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going."

"Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least," Soto continued to reveal that there are plans for a Blue Beetle trilogy. "And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga."