Everything Coming to Max in July 2024

July is just around the corner, and that means new programming waves for all of your favorite streaming services. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service unveiled the complete list of movies, TV shows, and specials coming to its roster in the month ahead.

Shark Week 2024 is upon us and, in addition to airing live on Discovery, all of the event's original programming will be heading to Max to stream. There will be new shark programs added to Max's lineup every day from July 7th to July 13th.

Fans of DC's acclaimed Harley Quinn animated series have a new title to look forward to in July, as Kite Man is getting his own spinoff. Kite Man: Hell Yeah! debuts on Max on July 18th.

You can check out the full lineup of Max's July additions below!