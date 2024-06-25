Everything Coming to Max in July 2024
Shark Week and Kite Man highlight Max's July additions.
July is just around the corner, and that means new programming waves for all of your favorite streaming services. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service unveiled the complete list of movies, TV shows, and specials coming to its roster in the month ahead.
Shark Week 2024 is upon us and, in addition to airing live on Discovery, all of the event's original programming will be heading to Max to stream. There will be new shark programs added to Max's lineup every day from July 7th to July 13th.
Fans of DC's acclaimed Harley Quinn animated series have a new title to look forward to in July, as Kite Man is getting his own spinoff. Kite Man: Hell Yeah! debuts on Max on July 18th.
You can check out the full lineup of Max's July additions below!
July 1st
!Three Amigos!
17 Again
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
America's Best Towns to Visit
As Good as It Gets
Babe
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
Beowulf
Blended
Black Adam
Bonnie and Clyde
Brokeback Mountain
Butterfield 8
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Chinatown
Cleopatra
The Company You Keep
The Craft
Cyrus
Deep Blue Sea
The Express
The Eyes of My Mother
Firestarter
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Frank
Garden State
Gattaca
Giant
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Gods of Egypt
Good Luck Chuck
Grand Piano
Inside Job
Lady Bird
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
The Meg
Melancholia
Mortal Kombat (1995)
A Most Wanted Man
National Velvet
Network
Out of the Furnace
Panic Room
Parenthood
Please Stand By
Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee
Raging Bull
Rescue Dawn
The Rider
Saw
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Signs
Single White Female
The Sixth Sense
The Smurfs (Movie)
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
The Thomas Crown Affair
To Sir, with Love
To the Wonder
Twister
Unbreakable
West Side Story (1961)
Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Woodshock
July 2nd
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)
Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)
Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)
July 3rd
Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)
July 5th
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (2024)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)
King of Zanzibar (Max Original)
July 7th
Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)
Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)
Makozilla (Discovery)
Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)
July 8th
BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)
Big Shark Energy (Discovery)
Bodies in the Water (ID)
Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)
Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)
Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)
July 9th
6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)
Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)
Deadliest Bite (Discovery)
Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)
Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)
July 10th
Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)
Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)
Great White North (Discovery)
Quad Gods (HBO Original)
July 11th
Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)
Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)
Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)
MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)
Monster of Oz (Discovery)
Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)
July 12th
Shark Attack Island (Discovery)
Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)
The Real Sharkano (Discovery)
July 13th
Faye (HBO Original)
Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)
Sharktopia (Discovery)
July 14th
Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)
In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)
July 15th
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (2024)
July 16th
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)
Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)
July 17th
Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)
July 18th
Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)
The Commandant's Shadow
July 19th
Love Lies Bleeding (A24)
July 21st
Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)
July 22nd
Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)
July 23rd
Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)
Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)
July 24th
Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)
July 25th
Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)
Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)
July 26th
Knox Goes Away
Walker, Season 4
July 30th
Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)
Trending Now:
-
1Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companion Romance Is a Step Backwards
-
2Demon Slayer Season 4 Finale First Look and Synopsis Revealed
-
3Prime Gaming Reveals 15 New Free Games Ahead of Prime Day
-
4Jujutsu Kaisen Team Addresses Gege Akutami's Health Amid Hiatus
-
5Dr Disrespect Finally Reveals Reason Behind Twitch Ban After Continued Allegations