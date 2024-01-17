Mean Girls Almost Cast Harry Styles in an Iconic Role

Mean Girls is now playing in theaters, and the new movie version is based on the Broadway musical that was based on the 2004 film that was based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles from the original film while the rest of the cast is a mixture of Mean Girls newcomers and actors who appeared in the Broadway show. Turns out, the filmmakers behind the new version had a huge name in mind when it came to the casting: Harry Styles. They wanted the iconic singer to play Glen Coco, the character known for getting four candy cane-grams which prompts Damien-as-Santa to declare, "You go, Glen Coco!"

"There's certain comedy that flew and was funny 20 years ago, that just doesn't fly today. We all knew that. But there are certain iconic lines where we would joke that there would be riots in the streets if it wasn't in there. Like 'You go, Glen Coco!' Give the people what they want. Give me what I want! But when we were like, 'Who's Glen Coco?,'" co-director Samantha Jayne explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Who can it be? I remember us going, 'Could we ask, like Harry Styles?'" co-director Arturo Perez Jr. added.

"We were like Harry Styles could be Glen Coco! Then we were like, hold on, we love to break the fourth wall: What if we are all Glen Coco? So, after 20 years, we can all feel like Glen Coco," Jayne added, explaining the final decision to have the line said straight to the camera.

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for Mean Girls here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls is now playing in theaters.