Mean Girls Debuts 9 New Posters Ahead of The Mean Girls Experience Debut

Paramount Pictures has released a series of new characters posters for Mean Girls, the new film adaptation of the Broadway musical which, in turn, is based on the 2004 movie of the same name (that was based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman...this is a heck of a lineage for something less than 25 years old). They are timed to the announcement of the Mean Girls Experience in Los Angeles and New York, a restaurant pop-up from Bucket Listers and following on the heels of their Malibu Barbie Cafe and Golden Girls Kitchen. Officially set to open to the public in Los Angeles on January 12th and New York on January 19th, the limited-time runs will coincide with Paramount's release of the new Mean Girls film on January 12th.

The Mean Girls pop-up will include a dining experience that was made to feel like you're stepping into North Shore High School. There will be recreations of some iconic Mean Girls scenes in addition to the "Cool Mom Bar," which will have a happy hour from 4-6. The attraction will also feature a Mean Girls Museum that will include set pieces, iconic outfits, and exclusive Mean Girls merchandise. Fans can also channel the Plastics by taking the stage at the Winter Talent Show.

"There was nothing more grool than the chance to bring the world of Mean Girls to life," said Derek Berry, Bucket Listers President of Experiences, in a statement. "It's truly one of those movies that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the new film quickly approaching, there was no better time to honor this beloved classic and bring The Plastics' world to life. Every day here will be October 3rd."

The Mean Girls Experience will be a fast-casual restaurant of chef driven cafeteria style fare. Whether you are one of the "Greatest People You'll Ever Meet" or "The Worst" you'll have the chance to nosh on a variety of dishes created by Master Chef semi-finalist Chef Becky Brown including the Burn Book Burger Sliders, the Stab Caesar Salad, and 1 3 5 Acai Bowl. A variety of appropriately themed desserts (the Kälteen Brownie, Rainbow + Smiles Cake, Is Butter a Carb? Cookies, and the Fetch Strudel) will also be available. Every ticket purchase will include a reserved seat and guaranteed window of time to dine, a choice of entree, a candy cane gram (I don't send them, I just get them) and the option to order additional North Shore shareables.

Here's the official synopsis for the movie:

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Mean Girls: The Musical is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. from a screenplay by Tina Fey. The movie stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

You can see the posters below.