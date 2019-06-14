Chris Hemsworth Shaves His ‘Men in Black’ Stuntman

Thor and Men in Black star Chris Hemsworth prepped stuntman Bobby Hanton with a rough shave, capturing the torturous process in a behind-the-scenes video shared to Twitter Friday.

Behind the scenes on MIB getting @BobbyHanton camera ready. Unfortunately they didn’t use him that day due to multiple cuts on his face. Nothing a bit of makeup can’t fix #MenInBlack pic.twitter.com/hoovChirmE — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 24, 2018

Hanton has served as stuntman for all of Hemsworth's Marvel installments since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. The pair most recently teamed for Drew Goddard actioner Bad Times at the El Royale, and are now in production on the F. Gary Gray-directed Men in Black revival where Hemsworth plays Agent H.

Hemsworth is joined by Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson as Agent M and returning Men in Black 3 star Emma Thompson as Agent O, a veteran MiB agent who succeeded Zed (Rip Torn) as chief of the extraterrestrial-policing secret agency. Series newcomers include Taken star Liam Neeson, The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Rafe Spall and Mission: Impossible — Fallout star Rebecca Ferguson.

F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious) directs from a script by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Men in Black series producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald again produce alongside executive producer Steven Spielberg (Transformers).

The franchise revival comes seven years after trilogy-closer Men in Black 3, which teamed original series stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones for a third and final time. Over the course of its lifetime, the series grossed more than $1.6 billion in global box office ticket sales.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Hemsworth is on the record saying the sequel-slash-spinoff is aiming to "put a lot of humor in to it like the previous ones," the star told Variety. "These are obviously some big, big shoes to fill, so we're working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun."

"They're trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well," he said. "So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you've seen in the previous Men In Black movies."

Sony Pictures releases the newest Men in Black June 14, 2019.