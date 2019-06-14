Men in Black: International’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video From New York Portion of Press Tour

Men in Black: International is officially playing in theaters everywhere, but the cast of the film are still sharing content from the press tour that took them across the globe. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have shared photos from China, Paris, Indonesia, and more. Earlier today, Hemsworth posted a completion video from his time promoting the film in New York, where the movie had its world premiere.

View this post on Instagram Check it out in cinemas now! A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jun 21, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

"NY the final stop in the press tour for #MIB," Hemsworth wrote. The actor also credited Cristian Prieto for creating the video. You can check out the filmmaker's work on Instagram here.

Many fans commented on the video, which shows everything from the actor having fun with Thompson to getting dolled up and visiting The Tonight Show.

"I've watched it AND YOURE AMAZING, AGENT H," @marvelouv wrote.

"Thor back to NY," @__jackiechan__ joked.

"This is so cool," @robin.rawas added.

Men in Black: International was directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and follows our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The new movie stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Unfortunately, the film's premiere did not result in the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise's history, coming in at low 23%. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the film two out of five stars, calling it "clunky" and claiming it suffers from "mediocrity." You can read the full review here. (Although, for the record, it is the opinion of this post's author that it was quite fun!)

Men in Black: International is now playing in theaters everywhere.