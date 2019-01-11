‘Men in Black International’: Tessa Thompson Teases Her Character’s Origins

Men in Black: International might be paving new ground for the iconic film franchise, but it sounds like that will involve a unique connection to the previous films.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tessa Thompson teased what role her character, Molly, plays in the proceedings. As fans saw in the film’s first trailer, Molly is inducted into the secret organization after she is able to locate them, something that she does for a very specific reason.

“The genesis of the whole thing is a young girl whose life had been altered by an encounter with Men in Black,” Thompson explained. “And the idea is that unlike Will [Smith] in the original films, she’s a protagonist who hasn’t been recruited but has found them.”

In a way, the legacy of the original films is being addressed throughout International, from this connection with Molly to deliberate Easter eggs to more aesthetic cues.

“The [series’] style is so deliberate in its design and storytelling,” executive producer E. Bennett Walsh explained. “It’s not a standard action movie. It has a certain point of view, and some of the humor is that very matter-of-factness.”

“We went into the project knowing the deep affection we and the fans have for Will and Tommy,” director F. Gary Gray added. “We’re not replacing them, simply adding to their team.”

“The start of the first movie talks about immigration,” Thompson added. “and Will [Smith] has these really searing jokes about race…. I think you do have the chance inside of all this escapism to say something, and make a movie that has heart and that has satire and that holds up a mirror to our stuff. I think that’s possible, without preaching.”

But that expansion of sorts will bring some interesting changes to the canon — including a very particular retcon.

“Whereas the original look of Men in Black was sort of set in the 1960s,” production designer Charles Wood explained, “we’re actually taking it back in time and saying that International exists in many cities around the world, and maybe even started a century ago.”

Men in Black: International will land in theaters on June 14th.