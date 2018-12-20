‘Men In Black International’ Poster Features Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, And Liam Neeson

Men In Black International officially has its first trailer, and now it’s got a slick new poster as well.

The new poster features Liam Neeson at the center behind Chris Hemsworth (Agent H) and Tessa Thompson (Agent M) at the ready with weaponry in hand. They aren’t playing around either, and that’s a good thing from the poster’s tagline, which reads “The Universe Is Expanding”. You can check out the new poster below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The world isn’t going to save itself. 🕶 #MIBInternational in theaters summer.”

This will be Thompson and Hemsworth’s second film together, coming off of the equally fresh take on the Thor franchise in Thor: Ragnarok. For Thompson, she was thrilled to get to reteam with Hemsworth.

“I’m such a massive, massive fan,” Thompson told Entertainment.ie. “We’re related, Thompson and Thompson! Getting to just square off with her and hang out with her and learn from her, I was pinching myself and trying to keep my cool, because it meant a lot to me.”

The new film looks towards a fresh take on the successful franchise while also keeping the franchise’s trademarks that fans fell in love with in the first place.

“Hopefully we’re doing the franchise proud,” Thompson added. “It’s a lot more action than I think you’ve seen in the other Men in Black films. It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humour. As agents, they also travel elsewhere in the world. I think it’s bigger in scope with amazing folks like Liam Neeson (Ireland!) and Emma and Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson. We have a really rad fight scene.”f

We can’t wait to see more, and while the film does have a lot to live up to, it certainly seems to be on the right track.

Men In Black International stars Tessa Thompson (Agent M), Chris Hemsworth (Agent H), Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson (Agent O), Davina Sitaram (Clubber), Kumail Nanjiani (Pawny), and Rebecca Ferguson.

Men In Black International arrives in theaters on June 14th.

Are you excited for Men In Black International? Let us know in the comments!