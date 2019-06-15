Men in Black: International Star Tessa Thompson Pays Tribute to Will Smith

Men in Black: International hit theaters everywhere this weekend, and the film’s cast have been extra present on social media to promote their latest project. Tessa Thompson, the actor best known for playing Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently took to Instagram to honor a very important person in the Men in Black franchise. Will Smith may not be in the new film, but Thompson still wants fans to know just how much his performance in the original film meant to her.

“I was 14 when the original MIB blew my mind. It was the first time I saw a movie star that I could relate to. That I wanted to be. [I had probably seen every episode of Fresh Prince] @willsmith made it look better than good. He was (and is) singular. I have seen this film countless times— and would go back and watch it again while we shot @meninblack. There isn’t one thing I would change about this iconic franchise. It was a real honor to play in this universe and don the suit. Thank you for paving the way, Agents J and K,” Thompson wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, including celebrities and fans.

“This is so awesome. Happy for you!,” Questlove wrote.

“Watched it yesterday & you were AMAZING! I love you. You are this person to me,” @chhanyy added.

“We love a supportive queen,” @valcarolx replied.

In addition to Thompson, the new movie stars Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International is now playing in theaters everywhere.