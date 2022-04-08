MGM’s Mercy Sparks Movie Gets a Writer

MGM’s adaptation of the fan-favorite comic series Mercy Sparx is one step closer to being a reality. On Thursday, it was announced that screenwriter Laura Kosann has been tapped to adapt the series into a film, which was previously optioned by the studio back in 2020. The original Mercy Sparx comic was first published by Devil’s Due Publishing in 2012, and was created by Josh Blaylock. The adaptation will center on the titular character, a female demon sent from Hell to Earth on a mission, which she must complete while hiding among humans. On Earth, Mercy has an existential crisis and begins to see the gray area between good and evil. It forces her to choose her place within it and compromises her mission.

Kosann previously wrote the screenplays The Ideal Woman and From Little Acorns Grow, both of which ended up on the 2021 Black List. She previously co-founded the lifestyle magazine and production company The New Potato, and produced content for Showtime. The project will hail from MGM, The Picture Company, and Assemble Media.

“It’s still sinking in,” Blaylock previously told Dynamic Forces of the series being adapted into a film. “The Mercy Sparx film project has been in the works for a very long time, as these things tend to be. Assemble Media has been working on it for three years now and are the ones who made it all happen, and I couldn’t be happier with the team. I know that sounds like a boilerplate line for an interview, but it’s true. They really showed dedication to making it all happen and have had me involved every step of the way. Beyond that, I can’t talk about much yet. It’s all being kept extremely hush-hush, which is kind of exciting in its own way because it shows how seriously Mercy Sparx is being taken as a project.”

“The overall tone is an amalgamation of a hundred different little things, from the background references to the fashion details on certain characters to the delicate balance of banter vs. seriousness and action vs. humor,” Blaylock said elsewhere in the interview. “So in other words – things that are impossible to control when you hand it over to a huge group of people to turn into a major production. That’s why it’s so important to find the right team to work with early on who will be with you throughout the process.”

