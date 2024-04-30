Dwayne Johnson Accused of Being Late to Set on Amazon's Red One

Some new allegations paint Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as being chronically late to the set of his Amazon MGM action movie Red One. As Johnson's Hollywood career shifted after the debacle that was Black Adam, he found himself returning to the world of professional wrestling: first as an appointed member of the WWE and UFC Board of Directors, and also as an in-ring competitor at WrestleMania 40. While he appears to be rejoining the Fast & Furious franchise, The Rock also has other projects on the back burner, most notably his team-up movie with Chris Evans, Red One. The movie comes from Amazon MGM Studios, but a new report claims the film's theatrical release is delayed due to The Rock showing up late on set.

TheWrap has a lengthy article highlighting many of Dwayne Johnson's alleged tardiness, not only on the Red One set, but other projects as well. The site claims Johnson's lateness, unprofessionalism, and lack of experience on the part of Red One's producers, drove its final budget over $250 million. Hiram Garcia, who is one of the heads of The Rock's Seven Bucks Production company, and Amazon MGM feature and production executives Julie Rapaport and Glenn Gainor, are overseeing Red One.

How The Rock was constantly late on Red One

There are reports that The Rock would show up more than eight hours late to the Red One set, with crew members having to shoot around his schedule. Those insiders also described to TheWrap how Dwayne Johnson would pee in a water bottle.

"On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn't go to the public bathroom," an insider who allegedly knows Dwayne Johnson well said. "He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it."

Amazon MGM gave a statement to TheWrap denying any behind-the-scenes drama on Red One. "Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on 'Red One'—a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season," the spokesperson said. "Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn't have made it without Dwayne's constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false."

What is Dwayne Johnson's Red One about?

When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas.

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and J.K. Simmons, and is set for a November 15th release date.