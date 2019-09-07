Michael B Jordan Addresses Matrix Reboot Rumors

Michael B. Jordan is a hot commodity right now, and the rumors around Matrix 4 are a huge reason why. Coming off of Creed 2 and Black Panther will do wonders for your profile in the public eye. But, this property would be huge in establishing Jordan as an even bigger action film star. MTV News caught up with the actor to talk about Just Mercy and poke around those Matrix 4 rumors for good measure.

“You know they’re rumors man, I don’t know. Like I said, ‘I’m down. Nah, man I’m not messing with you man.” Jordan laughed with the interviewer. “No, no, no, but like, it’s always flattering to get caught up in these rumors and stuff like that…But, we’ll see how things shake out, who knows.”

.@michaelb4jordan talked to us about why his new movie #JustMercy is so important to him and his community in particular, and if there is any truth to #TheMatrix rumors 👀 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/uUcWbgqcbV — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 7, 2019

So, the star isn’t closing the door on anything quite yet. But, he is aware that the Internet loves nothing more than a good rumor to create talk among fandoms. Jordan obviously talked about being Morpheus in the sequel, but who knows, he could just as easily find himself in another role. Until fans get the full cast list, they will continue to chirp, and that sounds just fine to Jordan.

All of this started last month when John Wick: Chapter 3 director Chad Stahelski talked about Lana and Lilly Wachowski preparing for a new Matrix movie. He walked those comments back via clarification, but now the rumors turned out to be correct as Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves, and Carrie-Anne Moss are all associated with the project. The Internet quickly threw itself into a frenzy.

Discussing Film initially reported that the Wachowskis were set to return as directors, this later was clarified to just Lana. Variety later reported that Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell are aboard for writing duties. DF’s report also said that film will begin production in Chicago early 2020 under the working title “Project Ice Cream”. Village Roadshow Pictures and Warner Bros will reportedly produce and distribute the film.

Plot details are still scarce and it remains unclear if “Matrix 4” will continue on from the original trilogy or reboot the franchise. Stahelski also had some comments for Slashfilm about returning to do stunts for the Matrix if asked.

Stahelski explained, “I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved. And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

Are you excited for this new Matrix movie? Would you like to see Michael B. Jordan in a starring role? Let us know in the comments.