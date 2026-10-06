Michael Bay Returning to Direct Transformers 8: First Story Details (Plus Another Hollywood Icon Who Helped Launch the Franchise is Back)

The Transformers franchise has been a beloved one for decades and has long been a notable addition to the ranks of the many movies based on toys, although it has experienced a number of shakeups over the years. In fact, just recently, it was confirmed that the previously announced Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie, which was set up at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with main character Noah Diaz being recruited into the G.I. Joe organization, is no longer in development. With that news, the future of the franchise remained unclear.

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However, a new report from Deadline suggests that a brand-new Transformers movie is currently in the works, and it will seemingly have multiple major names attached. Per this report, Steven Spielberg is being pulled in as the executive producer for the film and none other than Michael Bay is said to be in early talks to direct. Jason Fuchs is reportedly working on the script, and thus far, there is no concrete word on casting, release date, or storyline, although, per Deadline, the story will be set in the modern day.

This Might Be the Redirection Transformers Needs

Although the larger Transformers franchise remains very popular, there has been plenty of inconsistency in terms of its public reception. The first Transformers movie, released in 2007, currently has a solid 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, although its sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, took a hit and dropped to 57% for its audience score. That pattern continued until relatively recently, when 2017’s Bumblebee and 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts actually performed quite well. That does suggest a promising launchpad for this eighth live-action Transformers movie that is in the works, but it also presumably means a bit of a tightrope for this new movie to walk (which, in fairness, is always going to be the case with a franchise of this size).

Movie Title Audience Rotten Tomatoes Score Transformers 85% Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 57% Transformers: Dark of the Moon 55% Transformers: Age of Extinction 50% Transformers: The Last Knight 42% Bumblebee 75% Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 91%

However, it’s clear that Paramount is pouring a lot into this new installment, if the reports about both Bay and Spielberg are correct. Those are some heavy hitters and, perhaps even more notably, names that established these live-action movies as part of a solid franchise in the first place. Bringing them on suggests that the powers that be know what is on the line and want to get this right. It’s nevertheless difficult to say with any certainty whether the story itself has promise, because there’s just so little information currently available. Notably, the movie will also have a major recast on its hands, as Optimus Prime actor Peter Cullen passed away earlier this year. There are therefore many factors at play, but, currently, signs point to this project being a significant return for the larger franchise.

Are you excited about this upcoming movie? What do you hope to see from the story? Share your thoughts in the comments.