Michael Bay Produced Songbird Starring Riverdale's KJ Apa First Trailer Released

There are probably going to be several films and shows that take on the changes we've all had to adapt to in pandemic life, and one of the first to do that is the Michael Bay-produced Songbird. The film stars Riverdale's KJ Apa and Descendant's Sofia Carson, and is described as a pandemic thriller, and now we have the first trailer for the project. The trailer shows us an extreme version of life because of the pandemic, where thermal scans are constantly required and people who quarantine are not quarantining in their homes but are sent to quarantine camps called Q-Zones. The pandemic has lasted four years in the film, and Nico and Sara have gotten used to being apart but still love each other.

We see them dealing with having to be apart as things go wrong around Sara, who happens to be next door to someone with a fever. Her relative then comes down with the ever and we see her contemplating running from the soldiers that are coming, and Nico is determined to be there for her, even if it means breaking the law.

You can watch the full trailer above, and the official description can be found below.

"Four years into quarantine the virus has changed and so have we...

In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races

desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment ... or worse.

The first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and about the pandemic itself, SONGBIRD also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend – a drone named Max – is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson as Nico’s boss; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone."

Songbird doesn't have a release date as of yet.