Michael Giacchino to Return to Score Jurassic World: Dominion

Like so many productions, Jurassic World: Dominion is currently on hold while people self-quarantine over the threat of the coronavirus. However, that doesn’t mean some good news can’t also come out about the movie! According to a new article from Film Music Reporter, Michael Giacchino will be returning to the franchise to score the Dominion. While the classic Jurassic Park score was done by John Williams, Giacchino took over for both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In addition to Dominion, Giacchino will also be scoring Matt Reeves’ highly-anticipated DC movie, The Batman. The composer’s other upcoming projects include the animated film Extinct and the action/adventure Utropica. Some of Giacchino’s other recent scores include Jojo Rabbit, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Incredibles 2.

There are tons of exciting people involved with Jurassic World: Dominion, including the latest franchise leads, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. The movie will also see the return of Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, and feature Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who appeared in Jurassic World but not Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new movie is also set to feature franchise newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Recently, BD Wong teased his villainous return after appearing in the last two films. Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn’t happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.”

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?” Trevorrow said. “What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021.