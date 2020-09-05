Michael Keaton Fans Are Celebrating the Batman Star’s 69th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Michael Keaton! September 5th, 2020 marks the 69th birthday of the star known for Batman, Beetlejuice, Jackie Brown, Mr. Mom, Spotlight, Birdman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and much more. Fans of the actor got some exciting news recently when it was announced Keaton will be playing Batman again for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns. Keaton will be making an appearance in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, which is also set to feature Ben Affleck's Batman. In honor of Keaton's birthday, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate his career.
From praising his best roles to some Batman throwback photos, love for Keaton is strong today on social media. You can check out some of the posts in his honor below...
The Range
Happy Birthday, Michael Keaton. My favorite actor. Great guy. Stay at home dad. McDonalds’ founder. Superhero. Super villain. Bio-exorcist. Ken Doll. Race car. Possibly a clone. pic.twitter.com/OnAihdkfUh— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) September 5, 2020
Batman Pics
Happy Birthday to Michael Keaton Batman/Bruce Wayne 🦇#MichaelKeaton #Baturday #Batman 🦇 pic.twitter.com/z3W52LQmrX— Monica Mc Callion (@CallionMonica) September 5, 2020
History
Born in Ohio Valley Hospital, Educated at Montour HS, Michael Keaton is 69 yrs old. "I'm Batman." Before he became famous, Michael Keaton in the mid-70's worked w/Fred Rogers in The Neighborhood, at WQED TV Forbes Ave. Oakland. "Gung Ho" was filmed in West Homestead. pic.twitter.com/llU1yniSwb— Sean Mcdowell (@dvesean) September 5, 2020
Throwbacks
Happy birthday 🥳 @MichaelKeaton hope you have a wonderful day pic.twitter.com/sBIN5Gw5Hl— 🎃Mark Potter🎃 (@markypotter316) September 5, 2020
Nothing But Respect For MY Batman
I don't care what anyone says.— 🦇 Stephen 🦇 (@_StephenBatMan) September 5, 2020
Michael Keaton is my favorite Batman 🦇 pic.twitter.com/OgNZgZJMwh
So Many Excellent Films
Happy Birthday to Michael Keaton, star of Beetlejuice (1988), Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992) and White Noise (2005). Other credits include Multiplicity (1996), Jackie Brown (1997), Birdman (2014), Spotlight (2015), The Founder (2016) and Spider-Man Homecoming (2017) 🎂 pic.twitter.com/BrWGcGdSXV— Horror31 🎃 (@Horror31) September 5, 2020
Behind-the-Scenes
I had never seen this picture of Michael Keaton wearing the under-the-eye makeup for #Batman pic.twitter.com/HcEljsOwk2— Hector J. Navarro ❓0❓0 (@HectorNavarro_) September 5, 2020
Top-Notch Actor
Happy Birthday to one of my favorite actors, Michael Keaton pic.twitter.com/k2nTQWQbs0— Julian: into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) September 5, 2020
Love This Man
Happy birthday, Michael Keaton. We love you very much. 💞 pic.twitter.com/UifkloenCB— It’s Michael Keaton’s Birthday (@SuperYakiStuff) September 5, 2020
A Must Watch
Happy Birthday @MichaelKeaton ! THE Beetlejuice actor turns 69 today. Listen to him describe how the classic character came to be! pic.twitter.com/vQpkNNUQIw— Horror4kids (@horror4kids) September 5, 2020
Thank You
Happy Birthday to Michael Keaton, who always bring me such joy. pic.twitter.com/1kYiaO7TmS— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 5, 2020
What's Your Favorite?
Happy Birthday, @MichaelKeaton! From #Batman to #Birdman, Michael has so many awesome roles but #Beetlejuice will always be on of our favorites. What’s yours?https://t.co/c1AAqE9EVt pic.twitter.com/3jFEa83LPM— IMDb (@IMDb) September 5, 2020