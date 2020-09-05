Michael Keaton Fans Are Celebrating the Batman Star’s 69th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Michael Keaton! September 5th, 2020 marks the 69th birthday of the star known for Batman, Beetlejuice, Jackie Brown, Mr. Mom, Spotlight, Birdman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and much more. Fans of the actor got some exciting news recently when it was announced Keaton will be playing Batman again for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns. Keaton will be making an appearance in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, which is also set to feature Ben Affleck's Batman. In honor of Keaton's birthday, many fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate his career.

From praising his best roles to some Batman throwback photos, love for Keaton is strong today on social media. You can check out some of the posts in his honor below...