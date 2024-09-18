Mickey 17 Trailer Reveals Next Film From Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho

Revered filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho has been a legend of the industry for years, but he took things to a new level in 2019 with Parasite, the first non-English language film to ever win Best Picture at the Oscars. Since Parasite's debut, movie fans have been wondering what Bong would do next, and the answer came in the form of a sci-fi book adaptation called Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

Mickey 17 has been delayed quite a while, but Warner Bros. finally settled on a January 2025 date to ensure the film could get a full IMAX rollout. On Monday, the social media accounts for Mickey 17 announced that the first trailer was on the way, and Tuesday saw that very trailer debut online. Take a look!

Despite hitting theaters at the start of the year, Mickey 17 is undoubtedly one of 2025's most anticipated movies, thanks in large part to the combined star power of Bong and Pattinson. Based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 tells the story of an "Expendable" named Mickey (Pattinson), who is essentially a disposable employee in a human body who can regenerate every time he dies, leaving most of his memories intact. The tale follows Mickey as he goes through several lives, being sent out on missions as humans try to colonize the ice world Niflheim.

Pattinson leads an all-star cast that also includes Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, and Steve Park. Bong Joon-Ho adapted Ashton's novel for the screenplay.

"Director Bong does his own thing, and he's writing the script," Ashton explained in an interview with Space.com. "He asked for my input on a few things early on. Like some details I had not considered when I was writing the book, such as, How do Creepers reproduce? That was a great question, and we talked it through. A lot of people have asked if I'm nervous since he has a reputation for diverting from the source material. My answer was absolutely not. That man is a genius. I've seen all of his films, and he's never made a bad one. I don't think he's going to start with Mickey 7. He'll do a fantastic job."

Mickey 17 is set to hit theaters everywhere on January 31, 2025.