Ronda Rousey Wants Quentin Tarantino to Cast Her for ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 3’

The Expendables 3 and Mile 22 star Ronda Rousey wants in on a potential Kill Bill: Vol. 3 as an adult B.B. Kiddo, daughter of assassin Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Therman).

“I don’t think this will ever happen, but I’m putting it out in the universe. I want to be grown-up BB in Kill Bill 3 and work with Quentin Tarantino,” the athlete and actor told TMZ.

The famed writer-director has flirted with the idea of slicing up a third Kill Bill, but a return for The Bride is not yet in the works.

In 2015, then promoting The Hateful Eight, Tarantino told What The Flick there “definitely is a possibility” for another Kill Bill and he wanted to give Beatrix a peaceful life with her daughter.

“I’d stop short of saying a probability, but there could be… Me and Uma would have a really good time working together, and I put the character through a lot. So I wanted her to have this much time for peace,” Tarantino said. “I wanted her to have some time with her daughter and not have to be in the genre machine; she could really live her life for a while.”

Tarantino, now in production on the late ’60s-set Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-led Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, told Variety he was wasn’t attaching himself but claimed he’d spoken with Thurman about a third re-teaming.

“I’m not committing to it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if The Bride made one more appearance before the whole thing is said and done,” he told the outlet, also in 2015. “I am talking to Uma about it just a little bit. Some of the stuff that I’d written that never made it into the movie that maybe I could use.”

Thurman has since called out Tarantino for “trying to kill” her during the making of Kill Bill. According to the star, the director pressured her into performing the stunt driving in a climactic scene centered around a blue convertible.

Speaking to The New York Times in a tell-all about disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein earlier this year, Thurman recalled operating the “deathbox” and said she was scared to perform the stunt that ultimately resulted in the car smacking into a palm tree.

“The steering wheel was at my belly and my legs were jammed under me. I felt this searing pain and thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to walk again,’” she said.

“When I came back from the hospital in a neck brace and with knees damaged and a large massive egg on my head and a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset. Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn’t feel like he had tried to kill me.”

Thurman said the incident left her with a “permanently damaged neck” and “screwed-up knees.” The star later said on social media she had forgiven Tarantino, but the pair haven’t worked together since.

Rousey can be seen in the just-released Mile 22 alongside Transformers star Mark Wahlberg and The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan.