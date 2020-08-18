Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes Poster Released By Netflix

✖

Netflix is ready to introduce fans to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes, who is the sister of the great Sherlock Holmes and originates from the Enola Holmes Mysteries written by Nancy Springer. Now Netflix has revealed the stylish official poster for the anticipated film, which puts Brown front and center and gives us looks at Helena Bonham Carter (Enola's Mother), Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes), and Sam Claflin (Mycroft Holmes). The post was accompanied by the caption "Meet Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' detective little sister, #EnolaHolmes. Mark your calendar: #EnolaHolmes family movie night on September 23", and you can view the poster in full in the post below.

The film revolves around Enola's search for her mother, who has mysteriously disappeared on her 16th birthday. Enola's older brothers Sherlock and Mycroft take Enola in and send her to school, but it doesn't take long for Enola to escape and put those Holmes traits to use. No one is going to stop her from discovering what happened to her mother, not even her brothers.

Brown's character is definitely a Holmes, but the actress revealed how she differs from her older brother, telling USA Today “She was so intelligent, but she used it in more of a humorous way whereas Sherlock Holmes really didn’t.”

You can find the official description for Enola Holmes below.

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family."

Enola Holmes hits Netflix on September 23rd.

