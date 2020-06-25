Netflix Reveals First Look at Enola Holmes Featuring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock's Sister

Before she returns to Netflix as her fan-favorite character Eleven on Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown will appear on the streaming service as a new character, the titular Enola Holmes in the upcoming original movie. The first official look at the character was released today by Netflix who confirmed that the film will be available for streaming this September. Brown also offered some fresh details about the movie and her depiction of the character, revealing that she breaks the fourth wall in the movie and that she was channeling Jodie Foster while acting in it.

“What you're watching is a young girl trying to find herself in hectic chaos that she doesn't really know how to handle, but that's just kind of life in general for a teenage girl,” Brown told USA Today.

As you might expect from the title, Brown's character is the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill in the film, who have matching intelligence with a twist forthe younger sister. Brown adds, “She was so intelligent, but she used it in more of a humorous way whereas Sherlock Holmes really didn’t.”

The sixteen-year-old actress also spoke about her time on set, specifically what her interactions with Cavill were like when the cameras weren't rolling. “Obviously, me being me, I annoyed Henry every day,” Brown said. “I was always telling him about the boys I liked in hair and makeup, and he'd be like, ‘Millie, shut up. I do not want to hear this.’”

Harry Bradbeer directed Enola Holmes with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the Tony-winning author of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Brown and Cavill star alongside Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes with Helena Bonham Carter as their mother. The film also stars Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Faarnces de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

You can check out the official synopsis for Enola Holmes below!

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family."

Enola Holmes is coming soon to Netflix.

