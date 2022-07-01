People Are Getting Kicked Out of Minions: The Rise of Gru for Throwing Bananas and Cheering Loudly

At long last, the Despicable Me Cinematic Universe grows with Minions: The Rise of Gru, which has finally entered theaters after a two-year delay. With a sizable $129 million opening over the extended holiday weekend, families are turning out in droves for the Despicable Me prequel. Enough so, trends are starting to go viral over social media platforms and some are starting to land in trouble for partaking.

According to a series of viral videos on TikTok, some movie-goers are dressing up in suits and smuggling pounds of bananas, the characters' favorite fruits, into theaters. In some cases, people have decided to launch the fruits at the screen, promptly getting kicked out of their respective theaters.

zoomers are throwing bananas at the screen during screenings of minions rise of gru and getting entire theaters shut down pic.twitter.com/LxHULD9Sjh — cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) July 1, 2022

That's not all, either. In another video, Minions fans were cheering at the film's intro before one cinema shut the showing down to removed those responsible for the disturbance.

Hi @CEOAdam as a shareholder I wanted to bring this to your attention: moviegoers kicked out for simply applauding and expressing excitement for the new Minions: Rise of Gru movie, when screaming and cheering was allowed for Spiderman NWH and others. $AMC #AMC pic.twitter.com/cY5YVs3fYi — CEO H. TALLMAN 🥷 (@TallmanTrades) July 2, 2022

Rise of Gru is the second film released under the Minions banner and the fifth picture in the Despicable Me franchise. It's garnered generally positive reviews from critics, with a 72-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. Audiences are loving the film, with the review aggregator's Audience Score hovering in at 91-percent Fresh.

To date, the entire franchise has grossed nearly $4 billion for Universal, and Despicable Me 4 is currently dated for a 2024 release.

"In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader -- the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance -- Wild Knuckles himself -- and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends."

Kyle Balda directed Minions: The Rise of Gru, with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val serving as co-directors. Steve Carell stars as Gru with Pierre Coffin as the Minions. The voice cast also includes Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is now playing in theaters.