Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Cast Reveal One Star Was Stealing Props on Set

The cast of Guy Ritchie's new movie seemed to have a blast making it. And there's some decor kicking around at least one of their homes now.

As with many movies -- especially those with lush sets and elaborate worlds -- Guy Ritchie's new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare apparently had some props...ahem...go missing. Unlike some other movies, though, it wasn't a low-paid crew member liberating some items to sell on eBay. These little thefts apparently came from star Alex Pettyfer -- who took some time out of the press junket for the movie to come clean to ComicBook.com. Speaking with us (and Henry Cavill), Pettyfer admitted that, among other things, he took some of the cigars from the movie and have them on display at his home.

The dynamic of the clip above is way funnier than it comes off by just transcribing it, so watch that if you can. The exchange is below, starting with some kind words and quickly devolving into laughter.

"I love film so much and I'm very nostalgic and it is a privilege to be on any movie that you make," Pettyfer told Cavill.

"A thief would say that," Cavill joked.

"I do have sticky fingers and do have some 'memorabilia' from this film," Pettyfer admitted. "And those cigars, by the way. The cigars went in his pocket and were removed at some point and now they are in a beautiful glass case of memorabilia."

Cavill added, "I was missing some underpants." Pettyfer didn't take credit for that one.

Here's the official synopsis for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare lands in theaters on April 19th.