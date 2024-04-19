Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Filmmakers Reveal Cast Thought of Filming as Summer Camp

Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now in theaters, and it is Guy Ritchie's slick, stylish, and violent take on a very real mission that helped turn the tide of WWII.

The movie version of that mission pulls together an all-star cast, which includes Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Henry Golding (Snake Eyes), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Babs Olusanmokun (Dune), Cary Elwes (Saw) and Eiza González (3 Body Problem).

The cast of Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare definitely had to do a lot of stunt training in firearms, archery, hand-to-hand combat, knifework, and many other forms of mayhem... They also had quite a bit of fun in doing so. At least according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

(Photo: Daniel Smith)

"[Henry Cavill's] got a great sense of humor. That's so important, especially when you work with Guy [Ritchie]," Bruckheimer explained. "You have to have a sense of humor because he makes everything fun. He makes the movie experience fun, he makes their creative process fun, because he incorporates them in everything. He's like a Master General out there who's moving his troops around, but they enjoy the process."

While that metaphor gets kind of muddled, Bruckheimer did state in no uncertain terms: the cast of Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare had fun:

"They all want to come back. You ask them, every one of our actors wants to come back and do another one and work with Guy again. That's just how it is. I always call it like they're going to summer camp, they're having a blast."

What Is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare About?

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now playing in theaters.