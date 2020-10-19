Harrison Ford and Ed Helms To Star in Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire

✖

Harrison Ford is about to return to comedy in a pretty epic way. On Monday, it was announced that Ford will be starring alongside The Office and The Hangover star Ed Helms in The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Abord the Horn High Yo, an upcoming comedy film from STX. The project will follow a family man (Helms) in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on a would-be dream sailing vacation that ends in a shipwreck disaster at the hands of a charmingly unhinged captain (Ford). The project will be written by Ben Bolea, with producers that include LD Entertainment's Mickey Liddell (Jackie), Pete Shilaimon (Judy), and Kim Zubick (License to Wed).

"We love this story and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast," STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a press statement. "There's no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can't wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy."

The script for The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Abord the Horn High Yo was written by Ben Bolea, and was reportedly purchased by LD Entertainment in a six-figure deal back in 2016.

"Ben’s script is riveting,” Liddell said at the time. “This story is incredibly funny and smart, reminding me of classic 1980s buddy comedies like Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Midnight Run. I haven’t been this excited about a new voice since we bought Go by John August in the early 1990s."

This will mark Ford's latest major role in recent years, after The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Call of the Wild, and a surprise cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He is also set to star in an upcoming television adaptation of The Staircase, as well as the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5.

Helms' recent credits include Corporate Animals, Coffee & Kareem, and the upcoming comedy Togetherish.

h/t: Entertainment Weekly