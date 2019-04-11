‘Missing Link’: Watch the Characters Come to Life in Exclusive BTS Clip

This weekend, the newest movie from the highly-celebrated LAIKA Studios is finally hitting theaters, bringing stop-motion life to one of the tallest tales in American history. Missing Link tells the story of the legendary Bigfoot, who embarks on a journey with an English explorer to the Himalayas, in search of his long-lost relatives. After the success of Kubo and the Two Strings, audiences everywhere are understandably excited for the new adventure, and we’ve got an exclusive glimpse at how it all came together.

LAIKA deals in a very different kind of animation, and the studio’s character designs stand out as one of its biggest strengths. In a behind-the-scenes clip from Missing Link, you can watch a time-lapse of the faces of these new characters as they come to life, starting from simple molds and turning into animated pieces of art. Check it out in the video above!

Front and center on the wall of faces are the two main characters of Missing Link, explorer Sir Lionel Frost, played by Hugh Jackman, and Mr. Link, Zach Galifianakis. Also featured are the supporting cast of characters, voiced by the Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Stephen Fry, and others.

In the movie, Mr. Link isn’t quite the ferocious beast that Lionel Frost thinks he might be. In exchange for proof that Link does indeed exist, Frost agrees to take him to the valley of Shangri-La, where he hopes to find his Yeti cousins. The film was written and directed by Chris Butler.

You can find the full synopsis for Missing Link below.

“This April, meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend at the heart of Missing Link, the globe-trotting family adventure from LAIKA. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend. Through it all, the three learn that sometimes you can find a family in the places you least expect.”

Missing Link hits theaters on April 12th.

