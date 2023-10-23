Mission: Impossible 8 Delayed to 2025

We might have to wait a while longer to see if Ethan Hunt accepts his next mission. On Monday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Paramount and Skydance have made the decision to delay the next Mission: Impossible movie from its planned release date of June 28, 2024, to a new date of May 23, 2025. The film will reportedly not be released under its previously-announced title of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, and a new title is set to be announced at a later date.

The report also indicates that the new film, which will be the eighth in the saga, will get a guaranteed three-week exclusive run in IMAX, after 2023’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One only had a week-long IMAX run due to the release of Oppenheimer. The release date delay comes amid the still-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which shut down production on the film in mid-July. A Quiet Place: Day One has now moved to Mission: Impossible‘s previous June 28, 2024 release date, from a previously-planned date of March 8, 2024.

What Is Mission: Impossible 8 About?

Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to continue the narrative of 2023’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which saw Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) face off against one of his most personal enemies yet.

“When I came up with the title, I knew it applied more to Part Two than it did to Part One, which is why it eventually settled on being Part One and Part Two,” director Christopher McQuarrie explained in a previous interview with Light the Fuse. “The title for the first movie was nearly … a title that referred to something like a Ghost Protocol kind of thing, it was a government policy – It wasn’t a government policy, it was a government, what would you call it? A government measure of last resort, with catastrophic consequences. By the time we got to the end of Part One, that had distilled down into an entirely different set of circumstances that appear in Part Two and not in Part One. So, the word would no longer have been appropriate for the title of Part One.”

“And yet, Dead Reckoning didn’t really apply as well to Part One as well as it did to Part Two until we started to play with the beginning of the movie, and kind of recognize that Dead Reckoning, while it sounded cool, what did it really have to do with the movie?” McQuarrie continued. “And over the course of our, really starting to dig down into the arc of the character journey for Ethan [Hunt], it took on deeper and deeper meanings as we went. And you’ll see just how thematic and how it represents, how it’s conceptually represented in every character’s journey in this film we’re in.”

As mentioned above, Mission: Impossible 8 will now be released exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.

This story is developing…