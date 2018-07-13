‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Aiming for $65M Debut

Mission: Impossible – Fallout rushes into theaters in two weeks, and it is currently aiming for a $65 million debut.

According to Variety, while it isn’t certain if the action film’s opening weekend revenue will climb that high, it is still likely to rake around $48 million, based on lower-end estimates.

Its predecessor — 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation — debuted with a $55.5 million opening weekend, and went on to earn over $680 million globally ($192 million of that was domestic revenue).

The highest opening weekend for a Mission: Impossible film to date is 2000’s Mission: Impossible 2, which brought in almost $58 million on its debut weekend.

However, the lowest opening weekend for a Mission: Impossible film to date is 2011’s Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol, which only nabbed just under $30 million when it debuted.

Ironically, Mission: Impossible 2 is actually the lowest rated film of the franchise, critically speaking. It currently has a rating of 57 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol, on the other hand, is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the series, holding steady with a 93 percent fresh rating on the aggregate site.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is already making big waves of its own, with a current rating of 97 percent on the site. That is based on an estimated 37 reviews currently posted on the page.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff praised the film, saying it is “two and a half hours of non-stop insanely well shot, choreographed and performed action sequences,” and adding, “Christopher McQuarrie continues to solidify Mission: Impossible as one of the best action franchises out there.”

“You’ll leave the theater delightfully exhausted after spending almost the entire length… frantically piecing together the plot, feeling your adrenaline pumping during the action scenes, and gripping the seat from constant tension,” gushed io9’s Germain Lussier.

The Daily Beast film reviewer Nick Schager also spoke highly of the flick, specifically focusing on the performance given by Tom Cruise. “Determined to perpetually raise the bar for both the series and himself, Cruise again proves, with his latest, that both of those seemingly impossible feats is possible,” Schager said.

The only not-so-glowing review of the film, at the time of this writing, comes from Slant Magazine’s Keith Uhlich.

He commented that “[Mission: Impossible – Fallout] misses no opportunity to prop up Cruise’s indomitable earthly ego while his character runs, jumps, falls, fist-fights, sky-dives, and clambers up rope and cliff in service of…what exactly?”

While its too soon to tell where the general critical consensus will fall on the film, fans will get their own chance to decide for themselves when Mission: Impossible – Fallout lands in theaters on July 27.