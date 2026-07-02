Moana 3 Officially Confirmed by The Rock, But You’re Going to Have to Wait

One of the most surprising reasons that Disney’s announcement of a live-action remake of Moana took fans by surprise wasn’t just the time between when the original film debuted and was subsequently remade, but that the animated Moana franchise was still going. It was one thing for Disney to remake Beauty and the Beast or Lilo & Stitch in live-action because these were animated movies that had come and gone, with no releases to be found. When Dwayne Johnson first confirmed a live-action Moana was happening, Moana 2 hadn’t even been released yet, but was on the way.

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After Moana 2 was converted from a Disney+ streaming series to a feature film for theaters and went on to gross over a billion dollars, fans got worried that Disney might abandon the animated series. Now, we know they aren’t. Speaking at a press event for the live-action Moana, Dwayne Johnson confirmed a third film is on the way. “The answer is ‘yes,’ we have talked about Moana 3. But first, live-action Moana, we let that come out first. We have amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers; they’re amazing, and they will pen Moana 3.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVA MUNDIAL!



Respondendo o AD durante a Coletiva de Imprensa de ‘Moana’ no Rio de Janeiro, Dwayne Johnson/The Rock confirma que ‘Moana 3’ está em desenvolvimento na Disney Animation!



Jared Bush e Dana Ledoux Miller estão escrevendo o roteiro do filme. pic.twitter.com/eyAOP4ZCq6 — AD (@almanaquedisney) July 2, 2026

Moana 3 Confirmed, But When Will It Premiere?

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios

Johnson’s confirmation that Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are working on Moana 3 should be really exciting for fans. Not only has Bush been one of the creative leads on the series since the beginning, but he’s also written the screenplay for all three movies (both animated movies and the live-action remake). Dana Ledoux Miller came on board with Moana 2, not only writing the script with Bush but co-directing with him and David Derrick Jr. Bush and Miller also co-wrote the new movie. In short, the team that has been guiding the Moana franchise across every film is back for the next chapter.

It really shouldn’t surprise fans that Moana 3 is in the works since the second film became a massive hit upon release. Though the original Moana brought in an impressive $643 million at the global box office, 2024’s Moana 2 managed more than $1.059 billion, an extraordinary feat considering the film had previously been designed as a TV series and made the switch in format less than a year before its release.

Moana continuing as an animated series at the same time that the live-action film is coming out marks a first for Disney, though. As noted, none of the previous remakes of their classic cartoons ever came close to being released near one of the animated films in the series. Assuming the live-action Moana is a hit, and so far there’s no reason to assume it won’t be, Disney could have a property with two different franchises happening on the big screen at the same time.

The biggest question for Moana 3 now, though, isn’t “Is it happening?” instead, it’s “When will it happen?” In its current form, Walt Disney Animation only releases one movie per year, with its slots for the next two years already confirmed. November 25, 2026, will see the release of Hexed, with Frozen 3 following on November 24, 2027. As a result, Moana 3 may not show up until 2028 at the earliest, but there’s another major franchise waiting on its third movie, too, Zootopia. That in mind, one of the rare years Walt Disney Animation Studios released two movies in one year was 2016, with both Zootopia and Moana. Could history repeat itself again?