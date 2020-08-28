Mondo To Release Bill & Ted Trilogy Posters in Surprise Drop

✖

In a little under two hours, Mondo's The Drop will...well, drop...a trio of ultra-limited Bill and Ted movie posters. Two of them hail from We Buy Your Kids, and there's a third from Matt Ryan Tobin. Each of the three feature graphic design rather than photos, and will be available only until this initial print run sells through. They retail for $50. The two from We Buy Your Kids -- a stylish Napoleon image from Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and a stallion-riding Death for Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey -- are 18"x24", while the Face the Music poster from Tobin is at 24"x36".

Each of these is being sold individually, with no one-click three-pack. So hurry up and make the order if that's what you want to do -- otherwise you're going to wish you had a time-traveling phone booth.

You can see them below.

(Photo: We Buy Your Kids/Mondo)

(Photo: We Buy Your Kids/Mondo)

(Photo: Matt Ryan Tobin/Mondo)

In Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Reeves and Winter originated their iconic roles as a pair of slackers who discover that in the future, world peace is achieved as a result of the music of Wyld Stallyns, a rock band they founded in their garage.

In the first film, a time-traveler named Rufus (George Carlin) allowed the pair to use a time machine that gave them a leg up on passing an important high school history presentation. The second film saw them killed and sent to Hell, where they had to defeat the Grim Reaper (William Sadler) in order to be revived.

In the third film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, the now-middle-aged Bill and Ted have not yet written the song that kickstarts their world-altering careers, and the future is getting anxious. As reality starts to unravel, there is a literal ticking clock on Bill and Ted to fulfill their destiny. The pair elect to time-travel to the future -- or more accurately various alternate futures -- to steal the song from their future selves and set the timestream on the right path. Hal Landon, Jr. returns as Ted's father, Amy Stoch as his stepmother (who was Bill's stepmother in the first film), and The Flash veteran William Sadler reprises his role as Death, the Grim Reaper who is really bad at basically every game he tries to play -- but pretty killer on bass.

Character creators Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson wrote Bill & Ted Face the Music, which was directed by Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot.

