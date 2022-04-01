Morbius Gets Roasted On Twitter Following Poor Reviews And Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

Morbius reviews are now online – and they are not good. At all. This vampire-themed expansion of Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise seems to be a misfire on every level, from the directorial vision of Daniel Espinosa to the performance of Jared Leto in the lead role, to the make-up and visual effects that are being called silly (at best). Even Morbius' post-credits scenes – a guaranteed draw for any comic book movie fan – are being trashed as some of the worst of all time.

You can dive down the rabbit hole of Morbius bad reviews and bashing below.