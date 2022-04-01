Morbius Gets Roasted On Twitter Following Poor Reviews And Low Rotten Tomatoes Score
Morbius reviews are now online – and they are not good. At all. This vampire-themed expansion of Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise seems to be a misfire on every level, from the directorial vision of Daniel Espinosa to the performance of Jared Leto in the lead role, to the make-up and visual effects that are being called silly (at best). Even Morbius' post-credits scenes – a guaranteed draw for any comic book movie fan – are being trashed as some of the worst of all time.
You can dive down the rabbit hole of Morbius bad reviews and bashing below.
Bottom of the Barrel
Let go of what you used to be. Discover who you’re meant to be. Watch the final trailer now. #Morbius is exclusively in movie theaters April 1. pic.twitter.com/BuBVhEfZzL— Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) February 28, 2022
This is what Comicbook.com critic Spencer Perry says in the official Morbius Review:

The spurts of genuine entertainment in Morbius are few and far between, and are so sporadic, in fact, that they could be accidental. What Morbius ends up being is a model of the lowest common denominator of cheap, studio, franchise filmmaking. It's not that Morbius is a bad idea for a movie, but the execution perpetrated within this film seems to believe that scraping the bottom of the barrel with comic book Easter eggs and CGI-heavy action will score this a guaranteed box office and fan interest. Marvel movie fans have developed an attachment to these storylines on the big screen because they're invested in what happens next with the characters and they like the spectacle, neither of which Morbius can brag about; or in the case of something like Sony's Venom movies, fans are getting something they won't get elsewhere. Morbius isn't doing anything you haven't already seen executed better.
I'd Like to Report A Crime
Be careful out there everyone. I had 2 Morbius tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more. pic.twitter.com/AUtwDehdbM— jarviss ᱬ (@jrvsscarlet) March 31, 2022
When your movie is bad enough to dethrone gas price jokes...
The Most Anticipated
'MORBIUS', everyone's most anticipated film of the year, currently has a rating of 16% on Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/m0rXTHFsPi— One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 31, 2022
A lot of comic book movie fans picked Morbius as one of their most anticipated movies of the year. Wonder if they are still proud of that decision...
One of the Worst
#Morbius debuts to 19% on Rotten Tomatoes — based on 47 reviews 🤢
"One of the worst popcorn blockbuster experiences in recent memory" pic.twitter.com/s8wKOqqUha— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 31, 2022
What's the opposite of the G.O.A.T.? The W.O.A.T.? Morbius is the WOAT then.
Miss You For The Rest Of My Life
Skipping #morbius this week, but only for the rest of my life.— Sal / ComicPop (@SalSaysWhat) March 31, 2022
These reviews are so bad that Morbius is now chasing away potential customers almost faster than it can bring them in.
Post-Credits FAIL
The #Morbius post credit scenes be like: pic.twitter.com/VdRIhw6pxF— Daily MCM | Chadwick Forever! (@EARTH199999MCU) March 30, 2022
Without SPOILERS this is very accurate. And topical (Moon Knight FTW this week). Morbius' post-credits scenes are going to break comic book movie fans' brains in the worst kind of way and will turn Marvel Movie Twitter into a Dumpster fire.
So Long Summer of Morbius
morbius getting bad reviews pic.twitter.com/XnqAHbcHDZ— cleo (@cleoofffilm) March 25, 2022
Morbius was going to be a LOT of things before its release plans were up-ended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's just a Seinfeld-level regret.
Broke The Internet?
#Morbius reviews so bad they broke Rotten Tomatoes? pic.twitter.com/AupTtooKJE— Shaun Munro (@DuskTilShaun) March 31, 2022
First minutes after the Morbius review embargo lifted saw Rotten Tomatoes crash. Conspiracy or marketing contingency? You decide.
You Got Will-Slapped!
I'm pretty sure even Chris Rock is like "Damn, #Morbius got the sh*t smacked out of it!" right now. 😬 😬 😬— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) March 31, 2022
Yeah, I said it. Best way to sum up the major disappointments of the week in entertainment.