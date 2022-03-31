Morbius Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed, and It’s Not Pretty

The tapestry of Marvel movies is continuing to grow and evolve, with new characters being introduced to mainstream audiences. The latest to join that list is set to be Morbius, which will be arriving in theaters this coming weekend after years of release date delays. The film, follows Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), a man whose attempt to cure his rare blood disorder turns him into a literal living vampire. The years-long wait for the film has created a unique vacuum of speculation, one that has only been compounded upon as more trailers and footage have come out. On Wednesday night, fans got the best inkling yet as to what Morbius has in store, when the first critic reviews for the film surfaced online — and culminated in a particularly interesting score on the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of this writing, Morbius holds a 20% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a total of 51 initial reviews. This easily makes it the lowest-rated Spider-Man-related movie yet, beating out Venom‘s previous score of 30%.

In Morbius, one of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal, and Michael Keaton.

“I mean, it’s kinda like a chicken and the egg there, you know, the physical informs the mental and the mental informs the physical and this was just a perfect opportunity for me to not only to… You know, I got a chance to bring this character to the big screen for the first time,” Leto recently told ComicBook.com. “And I have to say, it’s an absolute honor to do that.”

“It’s harder and harder to find a character that hasn’t been portrayed before,” Leto added. “And the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I’m incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I’m interested in.”