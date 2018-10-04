‘Mortal Engines’ Teaser Trailer Released

After debuting before showings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the teaser trailer for Mortal Engines has been released online.

The sci-fi epic is the newest film from the team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and based on the beloved book series of the same name. News of a trailer came earlier this week, in a Facebook post from Peter Jackson, who wrote and will produce the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mortal Engines teaser shows just enough of the film’s high-concept steampunk plot. Mortal Engines, will follow a war-torn steampunk Earth, in which all major cities are mounted on wheels and move around the world. These “Traction Cities” hunt down and consume their smaller counterparts. The film will star Hugo Weaving as Thaddeus Valentine, Hera Hilmar as Hester Shaw, Robert Sheehan as Tom Natsworthy, and Stephen Lang as Shrike.

Mortal Engines will be the directorial debut of Christian Rivers, who worked as a storyboard artist and art director on both of Jackson’s franchises. Rivers has a pretty major filmography under his belt, earning a Visual Effects Oscar for his work on King Kong.

Mortal Engines will be released almost exactly a year from its trailer debut, on December 14th, 2018.